UCLA Produces 4 College Baseball Hall of Fame All-Americans
UCLA's baseball season didn't have the storybook ending the Bruins had hoped for in 2026. The preseason No. 1-ranked team became the first team to hold onto that spot for the entire season but ultimately struggled through the Los Angeles Regional on its home field, falling twice to in-state mid-major Saint Mary's.
Despite the early exit, the Bruins have continued to receive praise and accolades since their season ended, and that continued on Wednesday as four UCLA players were named to the All-American team chosen by the National College Baseball Hall of Fame.
Here are the four UCLA representatives.
SS Roch Cholowsky
We start with the most obvious choice and the projected No. 1 overall pick in next month's MLB Draft. It was a down year by Cholowsky's standards, but any other player would have catapulted himself up draft boards and prospect rankings with a similar performance. He finished with a .320 batting average and 60 RBIs and led the Bruins with 21 home runs -- all slightly below his totals for 2025.
Still, the 21-year-old was among the nation's top players, becoming the Big Ten Player of the Year and a Golden Spikes Award semifinalist for the second straight season and being named a First Team All-American by several publications.
OF Will Gasparino
Gasparino was a bit of a surprise for the Bruins this season. The Texas transfer had already established himself as a truly elite defender in the outfield, but he had lacked significant production offensively. But the move back home for the Harvard-Westlake High School product led to the best season of his college career.
He slugged his way to his first .300 season, 20 homers, and 64 RBIs, while becoming a First Team All-Big Ten performer and All-American. UCLA clearly missed him in its NCAA Tournament opener after he was suspended due to an incident in the Big Ten Tournament championship game, and he led the offensive charge upon his return, despite the team's elimination.
1B Mulivai Levu
Levu was a bit overlooked this season despite entering as one of the top pro baseball prospects on the team and dominating throughout with a career-best .340 batting average and 18 home runs. He had at least one hit in 47 of the 59 games in which he played and was also among the top defensive first basemen in the country.
The junior was the Most Outstanding Player (MOP) of the Big Ten Tournament, a First Team All-Big Ten player, and earned All-America honors for the second time in his career.
SP/RP Wylan Moss
Moss may have had the most interesting season of any player on the UCLA roster. After a Big Ten All-Freshman Team season in which he put up a 2.98 ERA and led UCLA freshmen in innings pitched, he began the 2026 season as the go-to lockdown arm in the bullpen and became a finalist for the NCBWA's Stopper of the Year award.
But when San Diego transfer and emerging ace Logan Reddemann was shut down due to injury in mid-April, he was thrust back into the starting rotation in the pivotal Friday-night starter role, usually reserved for the ace of the staff. Head coach John Savage later explained that putting Moss in that spot simply made it easy to keep things as normal as possible for the rest of his starters.
Moss made six starts, going 5-1 with a 2.49 ERA and getting the ball in the NCAA Tournament regional opener against Saint Mary's. He allowed two earned runs and struck out four in five innings pitched against the Gaels. Overall, Moss held teams to two runs or fewer in 11 games, and opponents hit just .194 against him.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Travis Tyler joined On SI as a writer in January 2026. He has experience contributing to FanSided’s NFL, college football, and college basketball coverage, in addition to freelance work throughout the Dallas–Fort Worth area, including high school, college, and professional sports for the Dallas Express and contributions to the College Football Dawgs, Last Word on Sports/Hockey, and The Dallas Morning News. In addition to his writing, Travis contributes video and podcasting content to Fanatics View and regularly appears as a guest analyst. He is a graduate of Michigan State University and SMU and is an avid Detroit sports fan with a deep knowledge and appreciation of sports history. Follow Travis Tyler on Twitter at @TTyler_Sports.