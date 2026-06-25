UCLA Produces 4 College Baseball Hall of Fame All-Americans

UCLA's baseball season didn't have the storybook ending the Bruins had hoped for in 2026. The preseason No. 1-ranked team became the first team to hold onto that spot for the entire season but ultimately struggled through the Los Angeles Regional on its home field, falling twice to in-state mid-major Saint Mary's.

Despite the early exit, the Bruins have continued to receive praise and accolades since their season ended, and that continued on Wednesday as four UCLA players were named to the All-American team chosen by the National College Baseball Hall of Fame.

The accolades continue to roll in! Four Bruins have been named to the @CollegeDiamonds All-America Team! 🇺🇸



🐻Roch Cholowsky

🐻Will Gasparino

🐻Wylan Moss

🐻Mulivai Levu#GoBruins pic.twitter.com/CAYjIooXHp — UCLA Baseball (@UCLABaseball) June 24, 2026

Here are the four UCLA representatives.

SS Roch Cholowsky

We start with the most obvious choice and the projected No. 1 overall pick in next month's MLB Draft. It was a down year by Cholowsky's standards, but any other player would have catapulted himself up draft boards and prospect rankings with a similar performance. He finished with a .320 batting average and 60 RBIs and led the Bruins with 21 home runs -- all slightly below his totals for 2025.

Jun 14, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; UCLA Bruins shortstop Roch Cholowsky (1) bunts in a run against the Murray State Racers during the fourth inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

Still, the 21-year-old was among the nation's top players, becoming the Big Ten Player of the Year and a Golden Spikes Award semifinalist for the second straight season and being named a First Team All-American by several publications.

OF Will Gasparino

Gasparino was a bit of a surprise for the Bruins this season. The Texas transfer had already established himself as a truly elite defender in the outfield, but he had lacked significant production offensively. But the move back home for the Harvard-Westlake High School product led to the best season of his college career.

Feb 27, 2026; Arlington, TX, USA; UCLA vs, Tennessee during the Amegy Bank College Baseball Series at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

He slugged his way to his first .300 season, 20 homers, and 64 RBIs, while becoming a First Team All-Big Ten performer and All-American. UCLA clearly missed him in its NCAA Tournament opener after he was suspended due to an incident in the Big Ten Tournament championship game, and he led the offensive charge upon his return, despite the team's elimination.

1B Mulivai Levu

Levu was a bit overlooked this season despite entering as one of the top pro baseball prospects on the team and dominating throughout with a career-best .340 batting average and 18 home runs. He had at least one hit in 47 of the 59 games in which he played and was also among the top defensive first basemen in the country.

Jun 17, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; UCLA Bruins first baseman Mulivai Levu (39) hits a triple against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the ninth inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

The junior was the Most Outstanding Player (MOP) of the Big Ten Tournament, a First Team All-Big Ten player, and earned All-America honors for the second time in his career.

SP/RP Wylan Moss

Jun 14, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; UCLA Bruins pitcher Wylan Moss (18) pitches during the fifth inning against the Murray State Racers at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Moss may have had the most interesting season of any player on the UCLA roster. After a Big Ten All-Freshman Team season in which he put up a 2.98 ERA and led UCLA freshmen in innings pitched, he began the 2026 season as the go-to lockdown arm in the bullpen and became a finalist for the NCBWA's Stopper of the Year award.

But when San Diego transfer and emerging ace Logan Reddemann was shut down due to injury in mid-April, he was thrust back into the starting rotation in the pivotal Friday-night starter role, usually reserved for the ace of the staff. Head coach John Savage later explained that putting Moss in that spot simply made it easy to keep things as normal as possible for the rest of his starters.

Easton Hawk and Wylan Moss have been named @NCBWA Stopper of the Year finalists, recognizing the duo as two of the premier relief arms in the nation!



🗞️: https://t.co/5KS95tEgbT #GoBruins pic.twitter.com/HAPfWuMCZH — UCLA Baseball (@UCLABaseball) June 4, 2026

Moss made six starts, going 5-1 with a 2.49 ERA and getting the ball in the NCAA Tournament regional opener against Saint Mary's. He allowed two earned runs and struck out four in five innings pitched against the Gaels. Overall, Moss held teams to two runs or fewer in 11 games, and opponents hit just .194 against him.