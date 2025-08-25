Predicting UCLA's Starting Safeties
The UCLA Bruins kick off their season in one week against Utah at The Rose Bowl, and there is still a good amount of intrigue around who will be starting for the Bruins.
With that being said, we're going to try and predict UCLA's starters for each position group, moving on to a group full of new faces, including a transfer who Ikaika Malloe says is standing out most as a defensive leader through training camp.
SS - Key Lawrence, RS Senior
Lawrence is yet another transfer in UCLA's overall secondary group, not just the safeties. He comes to the Bruins by way of Ole Miss, where he missed most of last season. in 2023, he played for Oklahoma and ended the season with 44 tackles, four tackles for loss and two interceptions.
Lawrence is the projected strong safety starter and will be one of the most important figures in the Bruins' pass defense this season, amongst an overhauled group of defenders. Bruins defensive coordinator Ikaika Malloe had high praise for the redshirt senior transfer during training camp.
"In the secondary, Key Lawrence is doing a great job," Malloe said. "His leadership skills are stepping up and you can see it carry over to the field, as well as off the field. In the meeting rooms, he's taking a leadership role there, and [players] are holding separate meetings by themselves. They're really taking the initiative to grasp this scheme."
FS - Croix Stewart, RS Junior
Stewart is one of UCLA's longest-tenured defensive players, entering his fourth season with the Bruins despite mostly being in a reserve role on defense the last two seasons.
He played one game in 2022 against Alabama State and utilized his redshirt following his freshman year. In 2023, he played in seven games as a backup defensive back and spent time on special teams as well. He finished his redshirt freshman season with three assisted tackles.
Lastly, in his 2024 season, he saw an increased role and played in 10 games, racking up 12 tackles (nine solo and three assisted). As his redshirt junior season looms, he's expected to be penciled in as a starting free safety with two more seasons of eligibility. He'll be an integral and familiar part of reshaping UCLA's defense this season.
Nickel - Cole Martin, RS Sophomore
Martin comes to Westwood by way of Arizona State as a redshirt sophomore. He is projected to be UCLA's starting Nickel safety. Martin was a former four-star prospect out of Arizona and made a stop in Oregon before transferring to the Sun Devils last season. He is also the son of UCLA's secondary coach, Demetrice Martin. Cole brings championship pedigree, as he won the Big 12 championship with Arizona State last season.
His familiarity with the coaching staff through his father and overall championship experience should prove to be a massive factor in bolstering the Bruins' defense this season.
