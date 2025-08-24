Predicting UCLA's Starting Tight Ends
The UCLA Bruins kick off their season in one week against Utah at The Rose Bowl, and there is still a good amount of intrigue around who will be starting for the Bruins.
With that being said, we're going to try and predict UCLA's starters for each position group, starting with a group DeShaun Foster says improved the most during fall camp following the NFL departure of Moliki Matavao -- the tight ends.
Predicting UCLA's Starting Tight Ends
TE 1 - Hudson Habermehl
Habermehl is projected to be the Bruins' starting tight end, and is coming off an ACL injury that kept him out all of last season. However, Foster revealed at Big Ten Media Days that the redshirt senior tight end has been a full-go all offseason.
In 2023, Habermehl caught nine passes for 148 yards and three touchdowns. In the season prior, he caught 15 passes for 167 yards and two touchdowns. In his final season of eligibility, Habermehl is looking to return and impact the Bruins' offense.
TE 2 - Jack Pedersen
Pedersen backed up Moliko Matavao last season, who was drafted with the 248th overall pick in round seven of the 2025 NFL Draft to the New Orleans Saints. Pedersen finished last season with 12 receptions for 126 yards and one touchdown.
TE 3 - Jake Renda
Renda comes to Westwood by way of Pitt, and I think he can be as good as a starting tight end for the Bruins by the end of the season. Renda could end up being important should injury riddle through the position again this year.
TE 4 - Peter Bario
Bario walked on to the Bruins in 2023 and redshirted his first season. In 2024, he appeared in two games and played mostly special teams. The expectation is that may be the case again this season.
Make sure to bookmark UCLA Bruins On SI to get all your daily UCLA Bruins news, analysis and more!
Read more on UCLA football and their momentous second season in the Big Ten and under DeShaun Foster here. While you're here, check out all things UCLA basketball and Mick Cronin improving the Bruins through the transfer portal here.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics!
Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.