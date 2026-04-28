Starting Battle Forming After UCLA's Latest Transfer Addition
The Bruins are wrapping up the start of their amazing offseason by waving goodbye to the transfer portal and welcoming in all the new players that they have brought in this year.
The latest of those transfers is Addy Brown from Iowa State, one of the most underrated players in the transfer portal, who was constantly overshadowed by her teammates.
Now that she is on her way to UCLA, she will likely be shaking up the starting five, but to do so, she will need to take the job from someone else, so how much of an advantage does she have going into the battle for the starting role, and where is she at a disadvantage?
Looking for a Starting Role at UCLA: The Advantage of Experience on the Court
- Both of the Bruins' options at starting forward are currently great, showing lots of promise in the little time players like Amanda Muse were able to find on the court, but Brown blows them out of the water with her recent experience.
- She, despite an injury to her back, managed to play for most of her junior year last season and posted double-digit point and career-high rebound averages; these are the results UCLA wants to see from a starter.
- Furthermore, the other main option at forward, Timea Gardiner, did not even play last year, and while both players could be great leaders on the court, Brown's more recent experience could have led to her getting the starting job.
Looking for a Starting Role at UCLA: The Disadvantage of Being a Transfer
- While Gardiner did not play at all last year, she will be entering her senior season with the Bruins and might be able to get some leeway for the starting position because of it.
- Also, the Bruins are not in a win-at-all-costs mindset anymore because of their younger core, who have plenty of time left, and while Brown will be a great mentor, she might not get the starting role because of all of the young players that need time to develop and grow.
- Furthermore, she is quite new to the team and, in getting used to the area, might need some time to adjust; however, at the end of the day, these are all minor concerns, and Brown is likely to attain a starting role next season, as she is being brought in to play for a reason.
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Nathan Berry is a senior at NCCS and was raised a Michigan State Spartan fan. With a great interest in sports and writing, journalism is a great avenue to pursue both.