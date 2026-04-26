The Bruins Land Their Best For Last Transfer In Addy Brown

The Bruins had a small shortage of forwards in proportion to their guard room, and they set out to fix that issue by bringing in one more star player at the end of the transfer portal's main window.

While technically the Bruins could bring in more players through the portal , it seems a bit unlikely with everything they have already done this season, so it is pretty safe to say that UCLA found their best player last in the off-season.

Mar 21, 2026; Storrs, CT, USA; Iowa State Cyclones forward Addy Brown (24) shoots the ball against the Syracuse Orange in the first half at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

That is because Addy Brown is one of the biggest steals in the transfer portal, and she will have amazing impact based on how she has played in her previous years of collegiate basketball.

How Addy Brown Has Played Up To Her Time With UCLA

Iowa State Cyclones' forward Addy Brown (24) passes the ball around Oklahoma State Cowgirls guard Stailee Heard (32) during the first quarter in the senior day women basketball at Hilton Coliseum on February. 25, 2026, in Ames, Iowa. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In her first two years Brown played some amazing basketball, having 13 points a game in her Freshman year and 15 in her Sophomore year.

Furthermore she also had outings with around eight rebounds a game and five assists, though she would normally have three turnovers a game, which would not be encouraging when she likely attains a starting role.

Iowa State Cyclones' forward Addy Brown (24) takes a three-point shot against Oklahoma State Cowgirls during the first quarter in the senior day women basketball at Hilton Coliseum on February. 25, 2026, in Ames, Iowa. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

However, in a year where she has been heavily overshadowed by some of her star teammates, Brown managed to clean up her turnovers by one a game, going from three to two, a small improvement on paper but a huge one in game.

She also did this while seeing her assist and rebound numbers going up by about one a game, and only seeing her points slip by about three points a game, well worth it for everything else that improved.

What Addy Brown Will Be Able To Do For UCLA

Iowa State Cyclones' forward Addy Brown (24) takes a note from the bench during Iowa State and Cincinnati in the Big-12 women’s basketball on Jan. 21, 2026, at Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Brown is in a similar situation to Donovyn Hunter , who also left her team to join the Bruins going into her senior, and final, year of collegiate basketball to become a leader for the younger and more inexperienced players on the roster.

The biggest difference is the position in which Brown plays, as she will be heavily influencing the forwards on the team, while Hunter will be leading the charge of UCLA's guards on the court.

Feb 25, 2026; Ames, Iowa, USA; Iowa State Cyclones forward Addy Brown (24) celebrates after a basket against the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the first half at James H. Hilton Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images | Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

She will be huge in her leadership position, as she has seen the spotlight and also been out of it, all the while playing great basketball, which is a huge lesson to those who stayed with the Bruins after winning the title.

She will be a constant reminder, as well as a great player who can do great things with the team, that, whether UCLA is getting national attention or not, there is still work to do and be an encouragement to embrace it.