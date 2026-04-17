Way-Too-Early Prediction for UCLA's 2026-27 Starting Five

The Bruins have faced one of the most major roster shake-ups in the entirety of women's collegiate basketball, losing their six main players right after winning the national title in the March Madness tournament.

Some of that has been great for people still at UCLA, such as Cori Close , as every one of those players was drafted highly in the WNBA draft and did great things to boost the public perception of UCLA.

Apr 5, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Cori Close celebrates on the podium after defeating the South Carolina Gamecocks during the National Championship game of the women's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

But that is now in the past, and it is pertinent to look forward to next season and how the Bruins will function without their stars, which means it's time to start theorizing about how UCLA's starting lineup will look next year.

Donovyn Hunter | Guard

Mar 30, 2026; Sacramento, CA, USA; Texas Christian University Horned Frogs guard Donovyn Hunter (4) puts up a shot against the South Carolina Gamecocks in an Elite Eight game in the Sacramento Regional 4 of the women's 2026 NCAA Tournament at the Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images | Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images

Donovyn Hunter is the newest player coming to UCLA, being a home-run transfer from the TCU Horned Frogs after having her best season statistically so far in her career.

She will be entering her senior year with the Bruins and will have one of the most consistent floors and one of the highest ceilings, giving her a high chance of being a starter.

Elina Aarnisalo | Guard

Mar 7, 2026; Duluth, GA, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Elina Aarnisalo (17) calls a play against the Louisville Cardinals in the second quarter at Gas South Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Elina Aarnisalo is also an experienced transfer heading to UCLA for the next season, though she has already spent time with the Bruins before and knows what it's like to be a Bruin.

Similar to Hunter, she recently played her best season of college basketball, and being in her junior year, it only makes sense that she gets playing time as a Bruin veteran to lead the team.

Sienna Betts | Guard

Apr 5, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Sienna Betts (16) against the South Carolina Gamecocks during the National Championship game of the women's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The talented younger sister of Lauren Betts slides into the third starter role for the Bruins, having already shown flashes of just how good she could be with more minutes on the court.

She will be entering her Sophomore year at UCLA and can absolutely fit the role of a locker-room leader that the team will need, along with other teammates.

Amanda Muse | Forward

Mar 26, 2026; Sacramento, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Amanda Muse (33) looks to pass the ball during practice ahead of the Sacramento Regional 2 of the women’s 2026 NCAA tournament at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images | Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images

Amanda Muse will be the team's first forward, and as Sienna Betts has already shown much promise on the court despite minimal minutes, she could prove a lot in her Sophomore year.

Timea Gardiner | Forward

Mar 23, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Timea Gardiner (30) and Richmond Spiders forward Addie Budnik (20) battle for rebounding position during the during the third quarter of an NCAA Tournament second round game at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Timea Gardiner would be the final piece of the puzzle that brings everything together, having leadership like Hunter, who is also in her senior year, as well as the paint presence to help Muse out as a Forward.

Bonnie Deas | Guard (Honorable Mention)

Arkansas Razorbacks guard Bonnie Deas (22) passes the ball Wednesday, March 4, 2026, during the SEC Women's Basketball Tournament first round game against the Kentucky Wildcats at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Bonnie Deas slides in as an honorable mention to be a starter, as she had a great season with the Arkansas Razorbacks this past year and has a bright future with the Bruins now that she has transferred.

However, the guard position is very crowded at UCLA, so she could end up playing a role similar to Angela Dugalić's last season, with starter-level minutes but coming off the bench.