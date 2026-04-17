Way-Too-Early Prediction for UCLA's 2026-27 Starting Five
The Bruins have faced one of the most major roster shake-ups in the entirety of women's collegiate basketball, losing their six main players right after winning the national title in the March Madness tournament.
Some of that has been great for people still at UCLA, such as Cori Close, as every one of those players was drafted highly in the WNBA draft and did great things to boost the public perception of UCLA.
But that is now in the past, and it is pertinent to look forward to next season and how the Bruins will function without their stars, which means it's time to start theorizing about how UCLA's starting lineup will look next year.
Donovyn Hunter | Guard
- Donovyn Hunter is the newest player coming to UCLA, being a home-run transfer from the TCU Horned Frogs after having her best season statistically so far in her career.
- She will be entering her senior year with the Bruins and will have one of the most consistent floors and one of the highest ceilings, giving her a high chance of being a starter.
Elina Aarnisalo | Guard
- Elina Aarnisalo is also an experienced transfer heading to UCLA for the next season, though she has already spent time with the Bruins before and knows what it's like to be a Bruin.
- Similar to Hunter, she recently played her best season of college basketball, and being in her junior year, it only makes sense that she gets playing time as a Bruin veteran to lead the team.
Sienna Betts | Guard
- The talented younger sister of Lauren Betts slides into the third starter role for the Bruins, having already shown flashes of just how good she could be with more minutes on the court.
- She will be entering her Sophomore year at UCLA and can absolutely fit the role of a locker-room leader that the team will need, along with other teammates.
Amanda Muse | Forward
- Amanda Muse will be the team's first forward, and as Sienna Betts has already shown much promise on the court despite minimal minutes, she could prove a lot in her Sophomore year.
Timea Gardiner | Forward
- Timea Gardiner would be the final piece of the puzzle that brings everything together, having leadership like Hunter, who is also in her senior year, as well as the paint presence to help Muse out as a Forward.
Bonnie Deas | Guard (Honorable Mention)
- Bonnie Deas slides in as an honorable mention to be a starter, as she had a great season with the Arkansas Razorbacks this past year and has a bright future with the Bruins now that she has transferred.
- However, the guard position is very crowded at UCLA, so she could end up playing a role similar to Angela Dugalić's last season, with starter-level minutes but coming off the bench.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Nathan Berry is a senior at NCCS and was raised a Michigan State Spartan fan. With a great interest in sports and writing, journalism is a great avenue to pursue both.