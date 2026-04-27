UCLA's Final Transfer Has Social Media Talking

The Bruins have been on a tear this off-season when it comes to bringing in major transfer talent after losing a huge portion of their roster to graduation and future endeavors with the WNBA.

They lost six players in total, and through the transfer portal, UCLA has managed to fill four spots with amazing players that new the grass was greenest in Westwood, regardless of the great seasons they had in years past elsewhere.

Apr 5, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Cori Close speaks in a press conference after defeating the South Carolina Gamecocks during the National Championship game of the women's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

That included UCLA's latest transfer in Addy Brown , who is coming from the Iowa State Cyclones after three years of amazing basketball with them, and is likely to shake up the team in a good way.

With Brown likely being the last transfer of the off-season because of the transfer portal closing for all new players, social media made sure to get nice and rowdy.

Social Media Reacts To UCLA Getting Addy Brown: She Is Highly Underrated

Mar 21, 2026; Storrs, CT, USA; Iowa State Cyclones forward Addy Brown (24) looks to pass the ball against Syracuse Orange forward Journey Thompson (2) in the first half at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

The first and most common thing to come from social media aside from the routine congratulations and well-wishing was to say that Brown, coming from a team loaded with stars of its own, is a hughly underrated prospect.

This is because she was fine with taking a quiet role on the court, but not a weak one; she was ready to play with the heart of a lion through a meeker demeanor, and it has worked well in her favor thus far.

Addy Brown goes to the defending champs. Her teammate, who got much more attention for whatever reason, lands at Oklahoma State. I hear OSU is throwing money around, but who knows. — Kim Doss (@KimDoss71) April 24, 2026

Whether it be here consistent years with over double digit points per game, or her having personal bests in things like rebounds last year, social media gave more congratulations to UCLA for practically getting a steal.

Of course, it could be that her teammates with the bigger spotlights end up being better than her, but she had a great chance to flip that idea on its head in Westwood.

I have said for 2 years, Addy Brown was ISU's best player. Fennely did not use Addy, Jada to full potential. Get ball to Audi is not a good game plan. — My Info (@mbkapler) April 23, 2026

Addy Brown by a good bit — —— (@maxdijion) April 24, 2026

Social Media Reacts To UCLA Getting Addy Brown: Health Is The Only Thing That Could Get In The Way

Iowa State Cyclones' forward Addy Brown (24) takes a three-point shot against Oklahoma State Cowgirls during the first quarter in the senior day women basketball at Hilton Coliseum on February. 25, 2026, in Ames, Iowa. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The biggest concern for many players ends up being based upon worries of health, and if someone can be on the court enough to justify a roster spot.

Brown shouldn't fall into these concerns, but she did have a major back injury in January this past season, and it kept her out for double-digit games.

So while she may be the best player that UCLA could have gotten at this point, social media is a bit wary that she might get injured again like she did last year; however, the concerns are mostly minimal.

Addy Brown, when healthy, is really good. Does it all. — Keith Murphy (@MurphyKeith) April 23, 2026