UCLA Still Not Receiving Votes in AP Poll

The UCLA Bruins once again didn’t receive any votes in the latest AP Poll after getting blown out by Michigan last week.

The Bruins latest loss was an 86-56 dismantling by #2 Michigan — who is now the #1 team in the nation after the latest poll update. After a week off, UCLA came out flat against one of the top teams in the country, and in the Big Ten.

The game was the first of a brutal three-game stretch that also includes matchups with #15 Michigan State, and #10 Illinois. The Bruins will need to put up a better fight against those teams than they did against Michigan if they wish to get back to the NCAA Tournament.

It’s been a confusing season for the Bruins. After starting out ranked in the top 25, they quickly slipped out of the rankings after an inconsistent start. They’ve been better in Big Ten play, but so far it hasn’t been enough to get the attention of the AP Poll voters. At 17-8 overall, and 9-5 in Big Ten play, the Bruins have the best record of any unranked team in the Big Ten, with Michigan State, #24 Wisconsin, #9 Nebraska, #7 Purdue, Illinois, and Michigan being ahead of them currently.

Feb 14, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin talks to guard Trent Perry (0) in the first half against the Michigan Wolverines at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

UCLA’s Resume

UCLA’s resume is filled with plenty of good wins, but also some head-scratching losses. They’ve beaten teams such as #4 Purdue, but have taken losses to the likes of Ohio State, and California this season, leading to their status as a bubble team for the NCAA Tournament.

The Bruins are currently 40th in the latest NET rankings update from the NCAA, with two Quad 1 wins, and 4 Quad 2 victories. Their matchups with Michigan State and Illinois will be pivotal games for the Bruins, as those will present the best opportunities for resume-boosting wins leading into March.

One factor that may raise UCLA’s ceiling is the return of Skyy Clark, who missed 10 games with an injury before returning against Michigan. Clark is UCLA’s best two-way talent, being one of their top scorers offensively, while also being one of their best perimeter defenders on the other end of the floor.

Feb 14, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Skyy Clark (55) dribbles defended by Michigan Wolverines forward Morez Johnson Jr. (21) in the second half at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

With the regular season winding down, UCLA will look to finish strong in order to clinch a spot in the tournament next month. With the talent on the roster, UCLA can’t be counted out as a team to watch in March if they are able to work their way into the bracket.

