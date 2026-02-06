Top 3 Under-The-Radar Bruins in 2026

UCLA has 41 transfers incoming in 2026, meaning there will be a few players who slip under the radar.

In this article we will shine a light on those players who could be impactful and really push the needle for the Bruins. With Bob Chesney we might even see players from last season make this list, as he is a proven player elevator.

Brian Rowe Jr | WR

Sep 20, 2025; Columbia, Missouri, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks wide receiver Brian Rowe Jr. (18) celebrates with team mates against the Missouri Tigers after scoring during the first half of the game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Brian Rowe Jr had a slow start to his college career in South Carolina. During his time there, he was able to rack up 19 catches for 149 yards and one touchdown. Soon after, he would enter the transfer portal, and like most receivers who entered, he would get a call from Bob Chesney.

UCLA hit big on receivers this offseason. Leland Smith , Landon Ellis, and Aidan Mizell are the big three on everyone's mind. Rowe Jr., during his time at South Carolina, showed flashes that could prove to make an impact in Westwood. Great pick up from UCLA.

Anthony Woods | RB

Nov 8, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Anthony Woods (6) runs the ball against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the second half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

While this list is underrated players for 2026, Anthony Woods was a very underrated player in 2025. He quietly led the Bruins in all-purpose yards in 2025, and led the team in yards per carry (min. 50). Wayne Knight will be the No. 1 guy for the Bruins, but Woods could be a sneaky No. 2.

With a new offensive line and an experienced offensive coordinator, the sky is the limit for Woods to succeed. Last season, he recorded 294 yards on 63 carries, not the best, but it was a common theme for the Bruins as a whole. Even as UCLA's No. 2, he should be able to surpass this.

Malik Hartford | S

Ohio State Buckeyes safety Malik Hartford (9) defends Grambling State Tigers wide receiver Patrick Williams (4) during the second half of the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium on Sept. 6, 2025. Ohio State won 70-0. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

UCLA knew it needed to bolster its secondary in 2026. And they did. Malik Hartford, a four-star safety in high school, has a very high ceiling. Standing at 6-foot-3, Hartford has the frame to be a very imposing force for UCLA.

While still largley unproven, Hartford has the talent UCLA needs. The reason he is unproven is for good reason too. He sat behind sure-fire NFL 1st rounder Caleb Downs, who was easily the best defensive backs in the nation. If any of that skill rubbed off on Hartford, UCLA will be golden.

Jan 31, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head football coach Bob Chesney is introduced during the basketball game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Overall, these players might not make an impact at first. However, as the season progresses they will truly shine in ways we didn't think were possible.

