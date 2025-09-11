UCLA's Foster Tackling Discipline, Says Penalties Are 'Unacceptable'
For the second consecutive week, one glaring issue plagued UCLA in a loss.
Against Utah, it was defensive tackling (among other things). Against UNLV, it was discipline in the form of momentum-killing penalties.
During his appearance on the latest Bruin Insider Show, hosted by Nick Koop and Wayne Cook, Foster addressed the penalties and how they'll shape up ahead of Friday's matchup against New Mexico.
"We didn't take advantage of those situations, then we got back on offense and had a big play the first play, [then a] holding," Foster said. "We have to get out of our own way, and I'm continuously saying the same thing.
"I just think that it's finally going to resonate with these guys because they're starting to get a little pissed off and seeing that they're leaving a lot on the field. Just continue to play hard and penalties are going to happen, but there's certain penalties that are just unacceptable. Discipline being our first pillar, I need guys to understand that and embody that. We can't be out there killing ourselves and doing things that are unlike Bruins."
Earlier in the week, Foster touched on the discipline aspect of UCLA's loss to UNLV, but also about their drastic change from half to half, and how it is his biggest concern ahead of Week 3.
Foster's Biggest Concern Ahead of UCLA vs New Mexico
UCLA Bruins head coach DeShaun Foster doesn't carry himself like his team started a season filled with anticipation 0-2.
Perhaps he's resting on the fact that he's been here before. Last season, the Bruins started the year 1-5 but turned around and finished the year 5-7. Regardless, time is running out for any hope a seismic turnaround, and it starts with New Mexico on Friday.
During Monday's media availability, Foster detailed his biggest concern with the team after consecutive brutal losses to Utah and UNLV.
"Just finding a way to get these guys to show up in the first half," Foster said. UCLA came out flat against the Rebels, dropping 23-3 in the first half before a comeback was cut short with a Nico Iamaleava game-sealing interception, leading to the 30-23 loss.
"I think if we could put together two halves like we did in that second half, and play like that earlier on, then a lot of these numbers might be a little bit different. But we played a really good team in that first game. And the second game, didn't start the game necessarily the way that we wanted to, and I was just glad they were able to come out after half and start executing the way that they needed to, because a lot of it is just execution.
"I think that we're stopping ourselves more than the opponent is stopping us."
