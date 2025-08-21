Behind UCLA's Pursuit of Tulsa Transfer Tai Marks
Just over a week ago, DeShaun Foster and the UCLA Bruins added Tulsa transfer offensive lineman Tai Marks to the squad.
During Wednesday's media availability, Foster detailed their pursuit of the former Golden Hurricane and how it was simply about going after someone who wanted to be a Bruin.
"He didn't want to be there," Foster said about Marks and Tulsa. "So he was able to get in the portal and that's how we saw him and now he's a Bruin."
Marks, a Santa Ana, California, native, comes to Westwood by way of Tulsa and Colorado State. He played for the Rams in the 2020 and 2021 seasons before transferring to the Golden Hurricanes, where he was a staple in the offensive line the last three years.
Marks attended Mater Dei High School and was a three-star recruit in the class of 2020, coming in as the 101st-ranked interior offensive lineman in the nation at the time.
The new Bruin is yet to join the team as he is still waiting to get cleared physically.
UCLA's offensive line is staunch with tenured returners and a couple of impact transfers. Marks brings experience to the trenches, but will he find playing time?
"Everybody has the opportunity to compete," Foster said when Marks' addition was first announced. "So, as soon as he can get in here and learn the plays, and get up to speed, then we'll see where he'll fall in the depth chart."
UCLA's O-Line Already Set, Per Foster
Between key transfers and impact returners, though, DeShaun Foster says a starting five is already set.
"I think I have a pretty good assessment on who's going to be the starting five," Foster said during last week's media availability. "[Now] we're just getting to the top-12, top-11 guys, so it's getting to that point."
