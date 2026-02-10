Taking a Look at UCLA's Worst Loss of the Season

The Bruins have not played their best this season, but this loss has really put a massive stain on the season.

UCLA today is 17-7, and currently hold a 10 seed in the NCAA tournament. Not bad considering they were on the outside looking in a few weeks ago. However, when Selection Sunday comes around this loss in particular could really tank their position.

The Loss in Question

Nov 18, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) is defended by Sacramento State Hornets guard Jahni Summers (4) during the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

On Nov. 25, the Bruins would face California in the Mizzen+Main Empire Classic. The Bruins would enter this game at the No. 18 team in the nation. Which gave them a -7.5 cushion before tip. However, UCLA would get dismantled in the second half losing 80-72.

This loss was the turning point in UCLA's season. Following this game UCLA would get kicked out of the ranks and for good reason too. While Cal was 6-1 entering this matchup, UCLA on paper was the better team. This caused massive insecurity in the building moving forward.

Feb 7, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts toward officials after not getting a foul call in second half against the Washington Huskies at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Both teams have been on a very similar trajectory moving forward. However, this sentiment is actually a bad thing for the Bruins. If Cal was a powerhouse following the UCLA matchup, this loss would look a lot better. Most teams will lose a game like this, but overall, it did not change much for UCLA.

What This Game Exposed

Jan 31, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Tucker DeVries (12) is defended by UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) and forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) as he drives to the basket in the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Bruins needed to win this game to really turn things around. UCLA was without its best player in Tyler Bilodeau , so there might be an excuse. However, this being said, it was clear how top-heavy UCLA really is. Without Bilodeau, there is no one else who can pick up the pieces.

Skyy Clark has missed the last nine games. And while daunting at first, Trent Perry has filled his role arguably better than Clark ever did. Without Bilodeau, the Bruins have no one else behind him. Jamar Brown and Steven Jamerson, while decent, cannot fill Bilodeau's shoes.

Jan 31, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; IUCLA Bruins guard Jamar Brown (4) and Indiana Hoosiers forward Sam Alexis (4) battle for a rebound in the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

While this is a small sample size, it is clear that UCLA is lacking depth. Against Indiana , Bilodeau would foul out in the first overtime, which was enough for the Hoosiers to take control and eventually win the game. Without depth at the forward position, UCLA is a very vulnerable team.

Feb 7, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin in second half against the Washington Huskies at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Moving forward, this could be a massive issue for UCLA. Teams fully understand that Bilodeau is not the most disciplined player, which could cause offenses to become more aggressive toward him. If Brown or Jamerson is unable to fill his shoes significantly, UCLA will be in trouble.

