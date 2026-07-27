Every UCLA Football Recruit Ready To Make Big Impact This Season

UCLA’s 2026 high school recruiting class is not as highly regarded as the Bruins transfer portal class, but it could have some incoming players who could make a big impact next season.

Bob Chesney has completely overhauled the roster for next season, mostly through the transfer portal. Chesney had the 11th-ranked transfer class, according to Rivals, with 42 new faces joining UCLA.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As for the high school class, the Bruins are ranked 65th according to Rivals. Now, to be fair to Bob Chesney, all of these players were committed to UCLA before his hire, and UCLA also lost highly touted recruits like 4-stars Carter Gooden, DJ Jones, Ramzak Fruean, and Jaron Pula after former head coach DeShaun Foster was let go.

As for the class, he was able to keep a few players who could make a big impact for the Bruins next season.

Kenneth Moore III

The St. Mary’s Kenneth Moore iii, right, evades Junipero Serra’s Jace Peavey during the CIF NorCal Div. 2 football final at St. Mary’s Sanguinetti Field in Stockton on Dec. 5, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

I have mentioned it many times before, but Kenneth Moore is my favorite incoming freshman for the Bruins. Moore is the highest-ranked player in the class, and while he is a 3-star wide receiver prospect, he was on the outside looking in as a 4-star prospect.

Moore is heading into a very loaded wide receiver room with plenty of transfer players who are also looking for playing time next season. However, Moore could also be a significant contributor next year. With his speed and ability to create separation, it will be hard for Chesney not to put him on the field.

Malaki Soliai-Tui

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tui could surprise many fans next season. Due to his versatility at linebacker, he can play any defensive position. Tui can rush the passer off the edge, be an open field tackler and stop the run, move out as a safety, and play in coverage.

Chesney loves his versatile player, and while Tui was outside the top 1,000 recruits in the 2026 class, he is very capable of making a big impact this season.

Camden Jensen

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jensen is another versatile player within the Bruins' 2026 recruiting class, as he is listed as an offensive lineman and also played tight end throughout his high school career, finishing his senior season with 29 catches for 313 yards and three touchdowns.

UCLA’s tight end room is very thin as of this moment, with not many players setting themselves apart to be the starter. With that being said, Jenson could potentially make an impact as both a blocking and pass-catching tight end next season.