This Crucial Matchup Could Define UCLA-Arizona Opening Duel

College basketball has finally arrived.

No. 22 UCLA tips off against No. 5 Arizona at 7 p.m. PT at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, the first of many ranked tests on the Bruins' schedule this season.

The renewed PAC-12 rivalry could be a bountiful one. If UCLA finds a way to win, it will immediately vault up the AP Poll and instantly prove itself worthy of inclusion in the Big Ten's top echelon. To pick up a win, there is one matchup the Bruins cannot afford to lose.

Feb 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA guard Trent Perry (0) drives to the basket as Illinois guard Keaton Wagler (23) defends during the 1st half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This Game Will Be Won (or Lost) in the Backcourt

Perhaps the biggest difference between these two teams is their pace of play. Coach Mick Cronin runs a slow, developing offense while Arizona prefers to bang and burn. If the Bruins are to hold their own tonight, Trent Perry must be able to control this game and produce a sensational performance.

Last year against the Wildcats, UCLA lost 69-65. Perry netted three points and two rebounds in 18 minutes. He only attempted one field goal. Donovan Dent was the leading Bruin in terms of conducting the offense. He is now gone.

Arizona also looks different, as it lost Jaden Bradley (Big 12 Player of the Year) to the NBA Draft. In his place stands Derek Dixon, a transfer who spent his freshman season at North Carolina.

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Derek Dixon (3) dribbles the ball against the VCU Rams in the first half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Backcourt Play

Coach Tommy Lloyd will likely aim for Dixon and others to put tons of pressure on Perry and speed up the Bruins. When plays break down, UCLA could be forced into mismatches and defensive nightmares against an ultra-athletic Arizona team.

Elsewhere on the hardwood, Wildcats forward Motiejus Krivas is going to play a big role in this game. UCLA and Xavier Booker will probably lose that matchup — which makes winning the backcourt battle even more imperative.

Texas Tech's Jaylen Petty gathers himself for a shot attempt against TCU during a Big 12 Conference men's basketball game, Tuesday, March 3, 2026, in United Supermarkets Arena. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Next to Perry, Coach Mick Cronin has Texas Tech transfer Jaylen Petty at shooting guard. If Perry is struggling to operate the half-court offense, perhaps Petty takes a crack at facilitating.

Petty started 22 games for the Red Raiders (33 appearances overall) and averaged 9.9 points per game. He should be one of the Bruins' more productive scorers. The question is: can Petty help create for others — particularly if Perry can't tonight?

This will be Perry's first season as the leading operator now that Dent is gone. Perry's ability to slow this game down could be the difference between stealing an upset and starting the year 0-1.