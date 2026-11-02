This Crucial Matchup Could Define UCLA-Arizona Opening Duel
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College basketball has finally arrived.
No. 22 UCLA tips off against No. 5 Arizona at 7 p.m. PT at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, the first of many ranked tests on the Bruins' schedule this season.
The renewed PAC-12 rivalry could be a bountiful one. If UCLA finds a way to win, it will immediately vault up the AP Poll and instantly prove itself worthy of inclusion in the Big Ten's top echelon. To pick up a win, there is one matchup the Bruins cannot afford to lose.
This Game Will Be Won (or Lost) in the Backcourt
Perhaps the biggest difference between these two teams is their pace of play. Coach Mick Cronin runs a slow, developing offense while Arizona prefers to bang and burn. If the Bruins are to hold their own tonight, Trent Perry must be able to control this game and produce a sensational performance.
Last year against the Wildcats, UCLA lost 69-65. Perry netted three points and two rebounds in 18 minutes. He only attempted one field goal. Donovan Dent was the leading Bruin in terms of conducting the offense. He is now gone.
Arizona also looks different, as it lost Jaden Bradley (Big 12 Player of the Year) to the NBA Draft. In his place stands Derek Dixon, a transfer who spent his freshman season at North Carolina.
Backcourt Play
Coach Tommy Lloyd will likely aim for Dixon and others to put tons of pressure on Perry and speed up the Bruins. When plays break down, UCLA could be forced into mismatches and defensive nightmares against an ultra-athletic Arizona team.
Elsewhere on the hardwood, Wildcats forward Motiejus Krivas is going to play a big role in this game. UCLA and Xavier Booker will probably lose that matchup — which makes winning the backcourt battle even more imperative.
Next to Perry, Coach Mick Cronin has Texas Tech transfer Jaylen Petty at shooting guard. If Perry is struggling to operate the half-court offense, perhaps Petty takes a crack at facilitating.
Petty started 22 games for the Red Raiders (33 appearances overall) and averaged 9.9 points per game. He should be one of the Bruins' more productive scorers. The question is: can Petty help create for others — particularly if Perry can't tonight?
This will be Perry's first season as the leading operator now that Dent is gone. Perry's ability to slow this game down could be the difference between stealing an upset and starting the year 0-1.
Xander Tilock is a contributor for UCLA On SI. He previously spent four years as a Senior Writer/Sports Editor for The Cavalier Daily, where he authored the publication’s most articles since 2017 and was named Literary Writer of the Year in 2023. Xander has been referenced on ACC Network, Yahoo Sports, Sirius XM ACC Radio, UVA Today, The Virginian-Pilot, and dozens of other publications nationwide. Outside of journalistic endeavors, Xander graduated with distinction from the University of Virginia in 2026. He is also a proud owner of the Green Bay Packers — and for a final twist, you can find him acting, writing, directing, and producing films and plays. Follow Xander on X @xandertilock