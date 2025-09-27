UCLA's Top 3 Key Defensive Players vs. Northwestern
The UCLA Bruins (0-3, 0-0 Big Ten) are officially starting the Tim Skipper era and Big Ten conference play against the Northwestern Wildcats (1-2, 0-1 Big Ten) on Saturday.
Winless through three games, the Bruins' season seems lost, but they have the chance to get something going against one of the conference's lesser teams. Skipper had two weeks with a bye to get his team in shape, now it's time for results.
Having a bye after a devastating loss against New Mexico can go both ways. Either UCLA found something it can build off of, or the Bruins were gone for too long and need a quarter or three to get in shape.
Ahead of Saturday's clash, let's dive into the Bruins' most important defensive players against the Wildcats.
1. Tim Skipper, HC
Skipper gets the No. 1 spot this week.
Ahead of his debut game as interim head coach, Skipper has spoken extensively about taking UCLA through a reset, and Saturday being the perfect opportunity to spark a change.
He is a defensive coach. And, following the departure of defensive coordinator Ikaika Malloe, he needs all the help he can get on that side of the ball.
He brought on defensive analyst Kevin Coyle, can Skipper turn one of the worst defenses in college football around?
2. Isaiah Chisom, LB
Chisom hasn't just been UCLA's leading defensive player statistically; he's also been one of the top in the nation. His 37 tackles haven't all come easy, though.
And this week won't be any different. Northwestern pounds the ball on the ground, making Chisom integral to assuring that Wildcats running backs aren't able to break out for big runs like each of UCLA's three opponents has done.
3. Defensive Line
The Bruins haven't been able to adequately pressure opposing quarterbacks and keep running backs from breaking through the line of scrimmage.
The defensive line has been one of the pain points of UCLA's overall poor defense this season, and this game against Northwestern is an opportunity to right the ship.
Skipper detailed what he's seen from the Wildcats' offense ahead of their matchup:
"On offense, you know, they're going to try to pound the rock. They have very good backs. O line does a great job. We're going to have to be very physical on defense. We have to be gap sound. We have to be smart. And then when they do throw it, we got to stay sticky in the coverages."
