Three Week 6 Games UCLA Fans Shouldn’t Overlook
The UCLA Bruins (0-4, 0-1 Big Ten) are on track for one of the worst seasons in program history.
Winless through four games and three coaches down, it's not going to get much easier as they play host to No. 7 Penn State this week. At most, the Bruins can only hope for one of their remaining opponents unravel just as they have.
UCLA fans will be watching Saturday's Rose Bowl clash against Penn State, but there will be some other important matchups in Week 6 that fans should surely keep tabs on. Let's go through them.
1. Michigan State @ Nebraska
One of the few matchups this week that includes two of UCLA's remaining opponents. The Spartans and the Cornhuskers face off on Saturday, and a Michigan State loss could bode well for the Bruins.
If it goes Nebraska's way, and the Bruins inevitably fall to Penn State, UCLA and MSU could both be 0-2 in Big Ten play ahead of their Week 7 matchup next week.
ESPN's Analytics point to that possibility, as the Cornhuskers are given an 86.0% chance to come out on top. The two Bruins opponents kick off on Saturday at 1 p.m. PT on FS1.
2. Maryland vs Washington
Yet another linear Bruins matchup, the Terrapins and Huskies are a matchup to keep an eye on.
Both teams were projected to be worse than UCLA entering the season, and both have outperformed them. Maryland, in particular, has been a story to watch this season, starting 4-0 after a win against Wisconsin in Week 4.
The Bruins and Huskies face off in Week 13, but UCLA hosts Maryland in Week 8. Depending on how the Terrapins shape out leading up to the clash, the Bruins may have a better chance than they do right now.
Washington and Maryland are taking the 12:30 p.m. PT window on the Big Ten Network on Saturday.
3. Purdue vs Illinois
We're staying in the Big Ten for this one, but going away from Bruins opponents.
At this point in UCLA's tumultuous season, it may just be about avoiding last place in the conference (...right?). So, who better to track than the projected worst team in the Big Ten entering the season?
Purdue is going to have its hands full for the remainder of the season. If the Bruins can just race for a win and, in turn, away from last place in the conference, maybe the season outlook doesn't look that bad? (Boy, oh boy, look at where we're at in the Bruins' season).
The Boilermakers and Fighting Illini kick off at 9 a.m. PT on the Big Ten Network. Maybe you should just sleep in.
