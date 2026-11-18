No. 10 UCLA is 4-0 — but underneath the hood, there are a few intriguing developments for the reigning national champions. There are four Big Ten teams ranked ahead of the Bruins, and for multiple reasons.

This UCLA team is still figuring things out. It also has championship DNA left over. A few crucial statistics tell their story so far.

Apr 3, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Cori Close against the Texas Longhorns during a semifinal of the Final Four of the women's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A Balanced Effort, but Still Searching for Stars

Sienna Betts, KK Bransford, Elina Aarnisalo, Timea Gardiner, Addy Brown, and Donovyn Hunter are all averaging at least 8.5 points per game. However, none of them are scoring more than 13.5 a night. Overall, UCLA has the third-worst scoring offense in the Big Ten after four games (70.5 points per game). The team is shooting a less-than-ideal line of 42-28-61.

This team is still figuring things out, even with a perfect 4-0 record. It's not all that unreasonable — six Bruins were taken in the first 18 picks of the 2026 WNBA Draft, so there was a lot of reshuffling for the reigning national champions.

An octet of Big Ten teams have already lost a game. UCLA can afford to take some time to build up its hierarchy. Coach Cori Close will need to figure things out quickly, though. Over the next month, there are trips to Tennessee and Oregon, plus a home bout with No. 5 Duke.

Apr 5, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; ESPN reporter Holly Rowe interviews UCLA Bruins center Lauren Betts (right) as sister Sienna Betts (center) looks on after defeating the South Carolina Gamecocks to win the National Championship game of the women's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Defense Has Been Stellar

A slow offense hasn't hurt the Bruins at all thus far. That's because they have the second-best scoring defense in the Big Ten. UCLA is allowing just 43.3 points per game— tied for No. 3 among high-major teams.

Opponents are shooting a disgusting 27-24-74 against a physically imposing Bruins squad. If UCLA can keep that momentum heading into conference play, it should be able to overcome an offense that currently lacks obvious star power relative to other top-10 teams.

Efficiency a Major Concern

Among Big Ten teams, UCLA ranks in the bottom five in field goal percentage, three-point percentage, and free-throw percentage, despite being middle-of-the-pack in rebounds and forced turnovers. The Bruins are leaving dozens of points on the table.

If UCLA wasn't rebounding at a high clip or wasn't forcing 17.5 turnovers per game, then maybe a diagnosis of "not enough shots or sample size" wouldn't matter. But that's not the case. The Bruins are in need of a cleaner offensive performance, or else they may be on the receiving end of big losses in conference play.