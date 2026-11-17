In the week two AP Poll, UCLA leaped two spots up to the No. 7 ranking — cutting past Houston and Illinois. The Bruins haven't climbed as high as No. 7 since the conclusion of the 2022-23 season.

Taking a look around the country, UCLA has the schedule and talent to not only maintain its status, but improve it. Meanwhile, heavyweight matchups elsewhere can end up helping the Bruins.

Other Top Teams Will Fall

Nov 10, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Duke Blue Devils center Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje (30) defends Michigan State Spartans forward Coen Carr (55) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There's a chance UCLA can gain even more ground this week, as No. 5 Duke and No. 10 Illinois play each other. Should the Illini emerge victorious, perhaps the Bruins jump the Blue Devils. Duke also has dates with No. 3 UConn and No. 1 Florida coming up. At least one team could fall behind UCLA.

While more upsets are less likely, No. 2 Michigan State travels to No. 14 Tennessee, and the Huskies play at No. 12 Arizona. The Bruins could catch some big breaks, particularly as they won't play a ranked opponent until facing No. 22 Gonzaga in early December.

What Does UCLA Need To Do To Climb Higher?

Nov 16, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) warms up prior to the game against Long Beach State Beach at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Eventually, the Bruins are going to need more than just one marquee win over Arizona. Those chances will come. UCLA draws the Spartans and Illini, plus No. 16 USC (twice), No. 18 Michigan, and No. 24 Nebraska. That's seven ranked games.

Seven is a good number. If the schedule were more challenging, perhaps the Bruins would drop several games. But if the schedule wasn't challenging enough (to the point where 69-point wins are all too easy), UCLA would inevitably be jumped by another contender with a shinier resume. The Bruins appear to be in the perfect spot.

Big Ten in Trouble

Nov 13, 2026; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers head coach Matt Painter reacts to a call during the first half against the Ohio Bobcats at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the Big Ten is full of national titans, its middle tier is rapidly shrinking. Wisconsin, an NCAA Tournament staple, struggled to beat Delaware and Coastal Carolina. Iowa lost to Virginia Tech. Purdue is already 2-2. Overall, eight Big Ten teams have already lost a game during the early part of the 2026-27 campaign.

If teams like the upset-minded Badgers aren't going to be serious threats, then UCLA should be able to protect its resume. In other conferences, that looks to be a lot more difficult. ACC giant Louisville was ranked No. 10 before blowing an 18-point lead to Memphis. That's a very damaging loss for its conference.