UCLA Women's Basketball Expectations Waffle Between Change and Championship

To the victors go the spoils (and respect). Well, sort of.

UCLA women's basketball is ranked No. 11 to start the 2026-27 campaign despite its status as the reigning National Champion. Based on the recent accomplishments, that seems rather low for this Bruins squad. However, a key reason for the lower ranking is that this team lost most of its leading characters.

Apr 3, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; UCLA Bruins center Lauren Betts (51) against the Texas Longhorns during a semifinal of the Final Four of the women's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

UCLA lost Lauren Betts, Kiki Rice, Gabriela Jaquez, Charlisse Leger-Walker, Angela Dugalic, and Gianna Kneepkens to the WNBA or eligibility exhaustion. Altogether, the Bruins lost roughly 90% of their total scoring. Few (if any) teams in the country suffered such a brutal exodus all at once.

There will be an all-new starting lineup this season. Promising reserves Sienna Betts and Timea Gardiner are still around, but Coach Cori Close had to heavily reload her team in the transfer portal.

In come Addy Brown (Iowa State), Donovyn Hunter (TCU), KK Bransford (Notre Dame), and a few other toolsy transfers who fit the system well. Close will need them to gel quickly, as the schedule turns into potential NCAA Tournament bouts rather quickly.

Mar 8, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Gabriela Jaquez (11) looks for an open teammate against USC Trojans guard Talia von Oelhoffen (55) during the second half for the Big Ten Conference Championship at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Stephanie Amador Blondet-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

An Ultra-Competitive Conference

This offseason was not an ideal one for the Bruins. While they are entering a new stretch of unknowns, the Big Ten has a record nine teams ranked in the Preseason AP Poll — No. 3 USC, No. 5 Michigan, No. 10 Iowa, No. 11 UCLA, No. 16 Washington, No. 17 Minnesota, No. 18 Ohio State, No. 20 Maryland, and No. 23 Illinois.

In particular, the Trojans will be tough to beat now that superstar Juju Watkins has returned from a torn ACL suffered during the 2025 NCAA Tournament. When healthy, she is a frontrunner for First Team All-American honors.

UCLA will be tested. Going 37-1 again seems extremely unrealistic given that the Bruins take on No. 1 South Carolina, No. 4 Duke, No. 6 Texas, plus the other eight ranked Big Ten teams. Combined with the roster turnover, some could argue that UCLA's No. 11 ranking is a stark overestimate.

Apr 5, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Sienna Betts (16) with head coach Cori Close against the South Carolina Gamecocks during the National Championship game of the women's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On the other hand, these are the reigning National Champions. Close, their architect, is still patrolling the hardwood at Pauley Pavilion. She has consistently been able to reload quickly before, so there is merit to the argument that Close has earned the benefit of the early praise.

The Bruins begin their 2026-27 campaign Tuesday, with an 11:30 tipoff set for a contest with Lehigh. UCLA then takes on UC Irvine, Arizona, Princeton, and Cal Poly before the gauntlet of arduous non-conference play begins.