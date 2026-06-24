Three UCLA Players Take Part in Major Offseason Camp

This offseason has been very exciting for UCLA football.

After firing former head coach DeShaun Foster three games into last season, UCLA hired former James Madison head coach Bob Chesney. Chesney has since turned UCLA into one of the top destinations for high school recruits, as they now have one of the better 2027 recruiting classes in the nation.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Chesney now has seven “Blue-Chip” players, six of whom are 4-star players and one 5-star in cornerback Juju Johnson.

Now this offseason, three Bruins players were selected to take part in The Opening Finals All-Star Camp. The Opening Finals is one of the most elite high school football camps in the country, where top high school prospects compete. With three UCLA commits selected in the camp, which takes place this week, let's look at what each player would bring to Westwood.

Juju Johnson - Cornerback

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Juju Johson is the highest-ranked prospect committed to the Bruins. Johnson is a very athletic, quick corner who projects to be a starting-caliber player as a true freshman.

Johnson missed his whole junior season due to an injury, but during his sophomore year of high school, Johnson had 43 tackles with 2.5 tackles being for a loss, three pass breakups, three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, one interception, and one sack on defense in 10 games, per MaxPreps. Johnson also took some snaps at receiver as he caught eight passes for 177 yards and two touchdowns.

Matthew Gregory - Wide Receiver

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Matthew Gregory is the top wide receiver prospect committed to the Bruins, and his commitment came as a big surprise. Before his commitment, Gregory had two crystal balls placed on him to ensure his commitment to Nebraska.

Chesney being able to land him was a major recruiting win for the Bruins. Gregory is everything you want in a receiver. He is a great vertical threat with his speed, a great route runner, and a red zone threat with his frame.

Jerry Outhouse Jr. - Cornerback

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Outhouse Jr . is very similar to Johnson, as he is also a very athletic, quick cornerback prospect. Outhouse can also play on the inside as a nickel corner, thanks to his big frame and long wingspan.

Outhouse is currently ranked as the 101st-ranked player in the class, as well as the 12th-ranked cornerback and the second-ranked player in the Bruins class, according to the 247Sports Composite. With a great offseason at The Opening Finals, as well as a great senior season, he could potentially see himself earning a fifth star in his ranking.