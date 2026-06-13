UCLA Football Lands Four-Star Receiver Matthew Gregory to Boost Elite Class

Bob Chesney has been one of the best recruiters in college football for the 2027 class.

Even though he has yet to coach a single game for the Bruins, he has built one of the best high school classes for 2027 with nine “Blue Chip” prospects and 12 three-star prospects. Now the Bruins have won a major recruiting battle , landing their 10th “Blue Chip” player, wide receiver Matthew Gregory.

Matthew Gregory as a Prospect

Matthew Gregory is a 6-0 foot wide receiver from the East Coast in Pottstown, Pennsylvania, out of Owen J. Roberts High School. Over the recruiting sites, whether it's Rivals, 247Sports, or ESPN, he is ranked as a four-star and a top 25 wide receiver in the class.

ESPN has Gregory ranked highest among the three, as he is the 36th-best player in the class and is one spot behind fellow UCLA commit Juju Johnson . Gregory is the 7th-ranked wide receiver and the third-ranked player in Pennsylvania. 247Sports and Rivals don't have him ranked as high (133 and 152), but still have him as a four-star prospect and a top 25-ranked receiver in the class.

Neshaminy's Carter Clee runs in a touchdown against Owen J Roberts' Tyler Drumheller, 13, and Matthew Gregory, 5, during a football game in Langhorne on Nov. 7, 2025. | Daniella Heminghaus | Bucks County Courier Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Gregory is a player who can play everywhere on the field, whether on the outside or in the slot, who can dominate as a vertical threat down the field or in the end zone with his big frame and overall ball skills.

According to MaxPreps, he has incredible measurables, running a 4.2 in the 40-yard dash, and he showed off his acceleration in high school track with 10.46 in the 100 meters and 21.30 in the 200 meters.

What This Means for UCLA

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

For most of Gregory's recruitment, the Bruins seemed to be playing from behind to potentially land him. Last week, Rivals recruiting analyst Sean Callahan and 247Sports recruiting analyst Brian Christopherson placed predictions for him to land at the University of Nebraska.

However, two weeks ago, on May 29th, he took an official visit to UCLA, and after a great visit, he decided to cancel his visits to Nebraska, Virginia Tech, and Notre Dame and commit to the Bruins. On his Social Media page, Gregory released a statement saying, “Let's do it, 4s up”.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

This is a major win for Bob Chesney and UCLA . Gregory seemed a favorite to land in Lincoln, Nebraska, and play for the Cornhuskers. Now that he has committed to the Bruins, the wide receiver room is set as he now joins one of the best rooms in the country, featuring fellow four-star Kingston Celifie, as well as three stars Rob Larson and Michael Farinas.

Through the transfer portal, Chesney was very focused on bringing in weapons for the offense, and now, for next year, he will have no need to bring in as many receivers through the portal, as Gregory is a player who can play as a true freshman.