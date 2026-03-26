Three Storylines That Influenced UCLA Men's Basketball Season

An up-and-down season filled with injuries and inconsistencies for the UCLA men's basketball team ended in the second round of the NCAA Tournament with a loss to No. 2 seed UConn. Despite the struggles this season, the Bruins got hot at the end and were even a common sleeper pick to make an NCAA Tournament run.

While the run ended before it could really begin, the season still provided some critical moments, and good or bad, they made the season what it was. Let's take a look at a few of them.

1. Top-10 Upsets

It was a tough year for UCLA on the road, but at home in Pauley Pavilion, the Bruins pulled off some huge wins. They knocked off three top-10 teams at home, all of which are competing in the Sweet 16 this weekend. Despite their struggles outside of the Pacific Time Zone, they also knocked off a top-10 Michigan State team in the Big Ten Tournament in Chicago.

Michigan State guard Trey Fort (9) and UCLA guard Trent Perry (0) battle for the ball during the second half of Big Ten tournament quarterfinal at United Center in Chicago on Friday, March 13, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Three of the wins also came in the final weeks of the season, clinching a better seed in the NCAA Tournament and setting up a potentially exciting postseason, only to be derailed by injuries.

2. Untimely Injuries

Injuries were unfortunately a major storyline for the Bruins this season, as they tried to find consistency. They seemed to hit their stride when everyone was healthy, but that was all too rare.

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Skyy Clark (55) reacts in the second half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Senior guard Skyy Clark suffered a hamstring injury in an early Big Ten loss to Iowa in January. At the time. He was one of UCLA's best defenders and go-to scorers on the offensive end. He then missed the next 10 games. Clark now has an opportunity to seek an extra year of eligibility because of the injury.

It took four games for UCLA to adjust, and the Bruins went 7-3 in that span. However, two of their worst losses followed, and they had to recollect themselves as they returned home. Once that happened, the team hit a new level, only to have the injury bug strike again in the Big Ten Tournament.

Mar 13, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) grabs his knee against the Michigan State Spartans during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

It's difficult to mount a postseason run when your best player isn't playing well, but in this case, Tyler Bilodeau wasn't able to play at all in UCLA's last three games, including both NCAA Tournament matchups. Bildoeau was UCLA's leading scorer and rebounder this season, and his absence was severely felt as UConn eliminated the Bruins.

Guard Donovan Dent also dealt with an injury in the postseason but was able to return to play.

3. Trent Perry's Emergence

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) shoots the ball against the UCF Knights in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

The one silver lining from Clark's absence was the discovery of sophomore guard Trent Perry, who replaced the senior in the starting lineup and suddenly became such a weapon offensively that he stayed there alongside Clark when Clark returned.

Perry had 11 games with at least 15 points this season, including a 15-point game in the first one after Clark's injury and a 30-point outburst at Penn State, finishing as UCLA's third-leading scorer with 12.6 points per game. He was also a huge part of wins over Nebraska and Michigan State, and had 15 points and five rebounds in the first-round win over UCF.

Mar 14, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) drives to the basket against Purdue Boilermakers forward Trey Kaufman-Renn (4) during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images