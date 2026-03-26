Three Storylines That Influenced UCLA Men's Basketball Season
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An up-and-down season filled with injuries and inconsistencies for the UCLA men's basketball team ended in the second round of the NCAA Tournament with a loss to No. 2 seed UConn. Despite the struggles this season, the Bruins got hot at the end and were even a common sleeper pick to make an NCAA Tournament run.
While the run ended before it could really begin, the season still provided some critical moments, and good or bad, they made the season what it was. Let's take a look at a few of them.
1. Top-10 Upsets
It was a tough year for UCLA on the road, but at home in Pauley Pavilion, the Bruins pulled off some huge wins. They knocked off three top-10 teams at home, all of which are competing in the Sweet 16 this weekend. Despite their struggles outside of the Pacific Time Zone, they also knocked off a top-10 Michigan State team in the Big Ten Tournament in Chicago.
Three of the wins also came in the final weeks of the season, clinching a better seed in the NCAA Tournament and setting up a potentially exciting postseason, only to be derailed by injuries.
2. Untimely Injuries
Injuries were unfortunately a major storyline for the Bruins this season, as they tried to find consistency. They seemed to hit their stride when everyone was healthy, but that was all too rare.
Senior guard Skyy Clark suffered a hamstring injury in an early Big Ten loss to Iowa in January. At the time. He was one of UCLA's best defenders and go-to scorers on the offensive end. He then missed the next 10 games. Clark now has an opportunity to seek an extra year of eligibility because of the injury.
It took four games for UCLA to adjust, and the Bruins went 7-3 in that span. However, two of their worst losses followed, and they had to recollect themselves as they returned home. Once that happened, the team hit a new level, only to have the injury bug strike again in the Big Ten Tournament.
It's difficult to mount a postseason run when your best player isn't playing well, but in this case, Tyler Bilodeau wasn't able to play at all in UCLA's last three games, including both NCAA Tournament matchups. Bildoeau was UCLA's leading scorer and rebounder this season, and his absence was severely felt as UConn eliminated the Bruins.
Guard Donovan Dent also dealt with an injury in the postseason but was able to return to play.
3. Trent Perry's Emergence
The one silver lining from Clark's absence was the discovery of sophomore guard Trent Perry, who replaced the senior in the starting lineup and suddenly became such a weapon offensively that he stayed there alongside Clark when Clark returned.
Perry had 11 games with at least 15 points this season, including a 15-point game in the first one after Clark's injury and a 30-point outburst at Penn State, finishing as UCLA's third-leading scorer with 12.6 points per game. He was also a huge part of wins over Nebraska and Michigan State, and had 15 points and five rebounds in the first-round win over UCF.
However, he was a non-factor against UConn, and UCLA could've used his scoring prowess to stay in the game. Still, he's got plenty of basketball ahead of him and will be a huge part of UCLA in the future, as long as they are able to keep him in the fold.
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Travis Tyler joined On SI as a writer in January 2026. He has experience contributing to FanSided’s NFL, college football, and college basketball coverage, in addition to freelance work throughout the Dallas–Fort Worth area, including high school, college, and professional sports for the Dallas Express and contributions to the College Football Dawgs, Last Word on Sports/Hockey, and The Dallas Morning News. In addition to his writing, Travis contributes video and podcasting content to Fanatics View and regularly appears as a guest analyst. He is a graduate of Michigan State University and SMU and is an avid Detroit sports fan with a deep knowledge and appreciation of sports history. Follow Travis Tyler on Twitter at @TTyler_Sports.