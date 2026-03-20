UCLA Players Explain Recent Turnaround Ahead of NCAA Tournament

The UCLA Bruins have seemed to figure things out, and it couldn’t be happening at a better time.

The Bruins have won six of their last eight games heading into the NCAA Tournament, where they’ll be the 7th seed in the East Region. After being embarrassed by Michigan and Michigan State during the regular season, the Bruins have picked up wins over Nebraska, Illinois, and got their revenge on Michigan State in the Big Ten Tournament.

Mar 14, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts after being called for a technical against the Purdue Boilermakers during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Despite a wonky, up-and-down season that has also been riddled with injuries to key players, the Bruins did enough to earn themselves a favorable seed in the tournament, and can’t be counted out as a potentially dangerous team.

Ahead of their first game against UCF , guard Skyy Clark commented on the team’s recent turnaround.

Clark’s Thoughts

Mar 14, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Skyy Clark (55) drives to the basket against Purdue Boilermakers forward Trey Kaufman-Renn (4) during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

“I think something just finally clicked to where we all bought in,” Clark said. “I think that Nebraska game was huge for us. We saw what we could really do if we really just played hard and played that Mick Cronin style of basketball, and I guess we just carried that onto the court.”

“I think our team is ready,” guard Eric Dailey added . "We have prepared all season and we've played in tough games and we've won a lot of top-ranked games and that builds confidence for a team like us."

Mar 14, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Skyy Clark (55) goes to the basket on Purdue Boilermakers guard Omer Mayer (17) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

"Just going to the tournament, taking one game at a time, and focusing on one possession at a time. There's really no pressure on us at all. Just go out there and play with a lot of fight and a lot of grit and we'll be all right.”

Donovan Dent Key to Success

Donovan Dent will play a major role in the tournament, health pending. Dent — who suffered a minor injury during the Big Ten Tournament — enters the Big Dance on a heater. In his last eight games, Dent has dished out 78 assists and turned the ball over just six times.

Mar 13, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) shoots against Michigan State Spartans forward Coen Carr (55) during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Dent has surpassed 15 or more assists in a game twice over that span, and also recorded the only triple-double in the history of the Big Ten Tournament with his performance against Rutgers.

Mar 14, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) passes the ball against Purdue Boilermakers guard Braden Smith (3) during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images