Tim Skipper Analyzes Nico Iamaleava's Week 5 Performance

UCLA interim head coach thinks Iamaleava did quite well despite the end result.

Connor Moreno

Sep 27, 2025; Evanston, Illinois, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) passes the ball against the Northwestern Wildcats during the first half at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images
Sep 27, 2025; Evanston, Illinois, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) passes the ball against the Northwestern Wildcats during the first half at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images / David Banks-Imagn Images
Despite the abysmal result of UCLA's 17-14 loss to Northwestern on Saturday, Bruins interim head coach Tim Skipper thinks Nico Iamaleava did quite well.

During Monday's media availability, rather than analyzing Iamaleava's progress throughout the season, because he was mainly focused on defense before being promoted, Skipper gave his thoughts on the star quarterback's performance in Illinois this week.

"I thought he settled in nicely," Skipper said. "I thought him running and taking some contact and getting hits actually helps him. I think he enjoys that part of the game. I think it settles him down. He feels more part of it. So, I like the way he progressed as the game went.

Sep 27, 2025; Evanston, Illinois, USA; UCLA Bruins interim head coach Tim Skipper talks to a official during the first half against the Northwestern Wildcats during the first half at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images / David Banks-Imagn Images

"Obviously, like all games, there's plays he wishes he could get back, but I like that we're not turning the ball over and we're being smart with it and doing things we need to do. He'll keep getting better and better."

Iamaleava finished with 180 yards and a passing touchdown on 19-of-27 passing completions. He also led the Bruins on the ground with 65 rushing yards on 14 attempts. But there just wasn't a commanding sense that he was ever able to take control of the game. Maybe that isn't his fault, though.

He can't go more than two snaps without being pressured. The offensive line remains abysmal -- not to mention the frequent false start penalties at crucial, momentous points in offensive drives. UCLA receivers often fail to create separation, leaving Iamaleava to have to scramble for anything, and by that point, the opposing defense already has him surrounded.

Sep 12, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) warms up before the game against the New Mexico Lobos at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

He detailed some frustration with the lack of discipline after the loss.

Iamaleava Voices Frustration With Costly Errors

Down to 0-4 (0-1 in the Big Ten) after an abysmal 17-14 loss to Northwestern on Saturday, many, if not all, of the Bruins' losses have been self-inflicted (except their 43-10 shellacking against Utah).

Defensive shortcomings, penalties and quarterback pressure have been the two glaring issues in UCLA's early season. The offensive penalties especially come at crucial times in Bruins' drives, just as Iamaleava and his offense are starting to capture any momentum.

Sep 27, 2025; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats defensive back Braden Turner (9) tackles UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) during the second half at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images / David Banks-Imagn Images

In UCLA's last drive on Saturday, while down three against to Wildcats, Iamaleava rushed for four yards, then threw for nine, and then was sacked for seven, then an offensive false start was called for five, leaving the Bruins with no time left to do anything.

“First half started off slow with penalties on both sides of the ball," Iamaleava said postgame. "It didn’t help us out at all. In critical moments we had penalties. It’s getting to a point where I’m repeating myself every week. We’ve got to fix it. It’s on the players. It’s on our discipline. We’ve got to rely on that in critical moments.”

The Bruins' remaining schedule is only going to get more difficult. Northwestern was one of, if not the only chance to notch a win on the season.

