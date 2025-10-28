Skipper: UCLA’s Spirit Intact Despite Blowout, Travel Troubles
Not only did the UCLA Bruins (3-5, 3-2 Big Ten) suffer one of the worst losses of the season against the No. 2 Indiana Hoosiers, but Tim Skipper also didn't get into bed until four o'clock that night.
Not because he couldn't sleep after the 56-6 Bloomington beatdown (although, who would), but because the Bruins had flight issues on their was back to Los Angeles.
The travel back home may have shaken UCLA's sleep schedule, but it didn't shake their morale. Skipper detailed the travel issues and his squad's spirits after a unforgettably forgettable Saturday meltdown.
"It took us a while to get home, first off," the interim coach said during Monday's media availability. "I think I got in bed at like 4 or 5 a.m. because we had some flight issues. So, morale was actually pretty good as we were waiting to take off and get going where we needed to go.
"I will say, it took some hours to that point, but as you're sitting there waiting and everybody's just there, we start talking and then you start to actually realize the sun's going to come up and it's time to get ready for the next challenge."
The lapse in the team's travel schedule shook up this week's practice schedule, Skipper added, having to move his usually game debrief from Sunday to Tuesday because Monday was already reserved as an off day. The interim coach is using Tuesday to get through last game and then moving on to a crucial bye week.
Following the bye, the Bruins host Nebraska in the Rose Bowl on Saturday, Nov. 8, as part of an important last stretch of games. Down to five losses on the season, the UCLA is two losses away from losing bowl game eligibility.
While that goal may not have been necessarily attainable after its 0-4 start, the goal going into the season was always to improve on last season's 5-7 finish. It's going to take an even greater turnaround this season compared to last to reach six wins, but making a bowl game after the lows the Bruins had would be the ultimate storybook ending.
Make sure to bookmark UCLA Bruins On SI to get all your daily UCLA Bruins news, analysis and more!
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics!
Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.