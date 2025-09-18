How Skipper's Fresno State Tenure Puts Him Ahead at UCLA
The UCLA Bruins (0-3, 0-0 Big Ten) are officially in the Tim Skipper era.
Just days after firing second-year head coach DeShaun Foster three games into the season, the Bruins are moving forward with Skipper as interim. Skipper held this same position with Fresno State last season, filling in for then-head coach Jeff Tedford.
During his first media availability on Wednesday, Skipper detailed how his experience with the Bulldogs will help him in Westwood.
"I think the big thing, this being my second time really of doing this, is just having answers to questions," Skipper said. "The first time somebody asks you a question, you're like, 'Oh, I guess I have to answer this now...' Now, I already have answers on the top of my head, I've experienced it.
"So it's a lot easier for me to communicate to the guys and kind of help them through the transition, and things like that... I already feel like I'm ahead of where I was last time."
Skipper led Fresno State to a 7-7 season, which concluded with a win at the Isleta New Mexico Bowl against New Mexico State.
UCLA Parts Ways With Malloe
Skipper revealed Wednesday that the program and defensive coordinator Ikaika Malloe mutually parted ways.
This comes just three days after DeShaun Foster was relieved of his duties following an abysmal 0-3 start to the season.
According to ESPN's Football Power Index, UCLA's defense ranks 126th in efficiency among all 136 FBS teams, putting up an efficiency rating of 21.0. out of 100.
"Coach Malloe and the university has agreed to mutually part ways,” Skipper said during Wednesday's media availability. “I want to personally thank him for all he’s done, especially with me, having conversations and things like that and everything he’s done for this university. Just want to personally make sure I do that and get that handled. Great man right there.”
Skipper, who was Foster's special assistant to the head coach before being promoted to interim, said the defensive play-calling will be collaborative moving forward.
