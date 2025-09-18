Behind Tim Skipper's Journey To Becoming UCLA's Interim HC
Just as a UCLA era ends, another begins.
Tim Skipper will be leading the Bruins for the foreseeable future as interim head coach, replacing two-year UCLA head coach DeShaun Foster, who was relieved of his duties Sunday following a 0-3 start to the season.
Skipper has been here before. Before joining UCLA's staff in July as a special assistant to the head coach, he served as Fresno State's interim head coach for a full season, leading the Bulldogs to a 7-7 record, which included a victory in the Isleta New Mexico Bowl against New Mexico State.
So, how did Skipper get here? During Wednesday's media availability, his first as the Bruins' interim head coach, he detailed the timeline.
"Every Sunday, I actually watch college football clock situations," Skipper said. "So I was in the middle of doing that, and then had a conversation with Martin [Jarmond]. Had that conversation, and then the staff found out, then the team found out, and then we went through the rest of the day.
"That's kind of a blur, because my life kind of changed a little bit once that happened."
Upon becoming interim head coach, Skipper announced that the Bruins and defensive coordinator Ikaika Malloe are mutually parting ways.
UCLA Parts Ways With Malloe
UCLA Bruins interim head coach Tim Skipper revealed Wednesday that the program and defensive coordinator Ikaika Malloe mutually parted ways.
This comes just three days after DeShaun Foster was relieved of his duties following an abysmal 0-3 start to the season.
According to ESPN's Football Power Index, UCLA's defense ranks 126th in efficiency among all 136 FBS teams, putting up an efficiency rating of 21.0. out of 100.
Coach Malloe and the university has agreed to mutually part ways,” Skipper said during Wednesday's media availability. “I want to personally thank him for all he’s done, especially with me, having conversations and things like that and everything he’s done for this university. Just want to personally make sure I do that and get that handled. Great man right there.”
Skipper, who was Foster's special assistant to the head coach before being promoted to interim, said the defensive play-calling will be collaborative moving forward.
