What Sparked UCLA’s Sudden Defensive Transformation
When UCLA Bruins interim head coach Tim Skipper added Kevin Coyle as a senior defensive assistant following the departure of defensive coordinator Ikaika Malloe, many viewed it as just an interim coach bringing on a familiar face for damage control.
Very few expected Coyle to completely turn around one of the worst defenses in college football. When the former Syracuse defensive analyst joined UCLA, the Bruins were giving up and average of 36 opponent points per game through three losses.
In Coyle's debut, a loss to Northwestern, the Bruins held the Wildcats to just 17 points, all of which came in the first half. Moving on to the next week, UCLA's defense was integral in their 42-37 upset over No. 7 Penn State.
Skipper gives all credit to Coyle for the Bruins' defensive turnaround.
"Just our fundamentals have changed dramatically," Skipper said in his weekly appearance on the Bruin Insider Show. "Everything. How we get line up, how we get in our stance. It starts with the stance, and the stances have changed across the board at every single position.
"And then how we're gap sound; how we're using our weapons, our eyes, feet and hands. Everything has completely changed... It's been awesome, man. I'm just glad he's here. It's a dramatic change for us. It's been awesome."
The Bruins have a new, but painstakingly familiar challenge against Michigan State this week -- a dual-threat quarterback.
UCLA Defenders Break Down Michigan State, Aidan Chiles Matchup
UCLA is looking to stay hot and the Spartans are grasping for a win.
One of the keys for the Bruins going into the matchup is MSU quarterback Aidan Chiles, a dual-threat quarterback who is capable of disrupting UCLA's surging defense.
Mobile quarterbacks have been the bane of UCLA's defense early in this season, most notably during their winless start. Utah's Devon Dampier abused the Bruins with his mobility and athleticism in the season opener. UNLV's Anthony Coandrea did the same the following week, adding to it with an impressive passing game.
The name of the game in East Lansing for the Bruins is containment.
UCLA defensive end Jacob Busic, who had a stellar two-TFL, one-sack outing against Penn State, detailed the Chiles matchup as well on Tuesday, stressing that it's going to be important to contain the edges so the Spartans signal-caller is unable to extend plays, or even be comfortable.
"Sheesh," Busic said at the thought of rushing Chiles. "Well, I need to watch a little bit more film, but the film that I have watched, that's a challenge because you've got to keep him contained. You saw it on the flip side with Nico [Iamaleava], nothing's more disheartening than when it's 3rd-and-15 and the quarterback takes off for 50 yards. You're like, 'Oh my gosh!'
"We're going to have that challenge with Michigan State. He's an athlete, he can run, so we've got to keep him contained. We've got to rush, we've got to get him off his points. But when we do get him off his points, we got to make sure that he doesn't sneak out."
On the season, Chiles has thrown for 953 yards, nine touchdowns and three interceptions on 79-of-125 passing. On the ground, he's posted 177 yards and four touchdowns on 52 carries. A perfect example of the dual-threat quarterback that has plagued UCLA's defense all season.
