Tim Skipper’s UCLA Message: 'Don't Get Bored With Success'
Following their stunning win over Penn State two weeks ago, Tim Skipper's message to his UCLA squad posed one question -- "Are you a one-hit-wonder?"
The question fueled the Bruins to take care of business against Michigan State this week, dominating the Spartans, 38-13.
Coming into Week 8's homecoming matchup against Maryland as one of the hottest teams in college football, Skipper has a new message of the week -- "Don't get bored with success."
- "I'm all about the moment that you're in, man," Skipper said during Monday's media availability. "What's important now? What are we doing right now? When you're taking over something and you're new, everything you say is important, and you have to get everybody to go in the same direction all together.
- "Each week presents different challenges. This week kind of is, 'The standard's the standard,' and, 'Don't get bored with success.' We have to keep doing what we're doing and always be on the rise. It's not a time to get off the gas pedal. We got to keep pressing, keep on getting better and keep on working."
It's not going to get any easier for the Bruins either. Following its dominant win over Michigan State, UCLA's remaining strength of schedule comes in as the toughest in the nation.
Week 7 Chaos Turns UCLA’s Schedule Into Nation’s Toughest
What if I told you that after the UCLA Bruins (2-4, 2-1 Big Ten) shocked the world with an upset over No. 7 Penn State and followed it up with a dominant win against Michigan State, that the road ahead would only get tougher?
Well, after a chaotic Week 7 of college football, UCLA's remaining schedule not only doubled its number of ranked opponents, but it now features more ranked teams than unranked.
ESPN's Football Power Index is updated after the week's slate, and UCLA's remaining strength of schedule ranks No. 1 in college football.
UCLA Remaining Schedule:
- vs. Maryland - Oct. 18
- @ (3) Indiana - Oct. 25
- vs. (25) Nebraska - Nov. 8
- @ (1) Ohio State - Nov. 15
- vs. Washington - Nov. 22
- @ (20) USC - Nov. 29
The Bruins' strength of schedule went from No. 8 before their Penn State win to No. 6 before handling Michigan State, and now to the top of the ranks ahead of their homecoming clash against Maryland. UCLA ranks 67th on ESPN's FPI, 87th in Game Control and 115th in average in-game win probability.
The numbers are certainly stacked against the Bruins, but that hasn't stopped interim head coach Tim Skipper from instilling belief in his locker room before.
