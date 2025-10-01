UCLA HC Explains Critical Offensive Line Change
During UCLA's 17-14 loss to Northwestern, Bruins interim head coach Tim Skipper adjusted the offensive line.
Skipper moved Reuben Unjie to right tackle, Courtland Ford to left tackle and Garrett DiGiorgio to right guard. DeShaun Foster previously moved DiGiorgio from right to left tackle, Unije to right tackle and Ford to the bench.
UCLA's offensive line has been routinely allowing quarterback pressure, hindering Nico Iamaleava from performing at his fullest potential. Iamaleava has been one of college football's most-pressured quarterbacks this season.
During Monday's media availability, Skipper explained why he made the move during the game.
"And then Reuben actually went down, so a lot of stuff changed up," Skipper said. "But like I told you guys when I first was up here, we're just going to try to find the best combinations and use as many guys as possible. That's basically what it is. We felt it gave us the best chance in that game and that's what we started out with, and as the game goes, it changes and you have to adjust.
"So, guys that have flexibility to play multiple positions, you try to use that flexibility, and each week it's going to be telling. We're going to play different styles of teams and we're going to have to figure out what's best for us."
Iamaleava's season has been disappointing as a whole, but he voiced his frustrations after last game, not just about the pressure, but about the Bruins' recurring disciplinary problems on the offensive line.
Nico Iamaleava Voices Frustration With Costly Errors
Down to 0-4 (0-1 in the Big Ten) after an abysmal 17-14 loss to Northwestern on Saturday, many, if not all, of the Bruins' losses have been self-inflicted (except their 43-10 shellacking against Utah).
Defensive shortcomings, penalties and quarterback pressure have been the two glaring issues in UCLA's early season. The offensive penalties especially come at crucial times in Bruins' drives, just as Iamaleava and his offense are starting to capture any momentum.
In UCLA's last drive on Saturday, while down three against to Wildcats, Iamaleava rushed for four yards, then threw for nine, and then was sacked for seven, then an offensive false start was called for five, leaving the Bruins with no time left to do anything.
“First half started off slow with penalties on both sides of the ball," Iamaleava said postgame. "It didn’t help us out at all. In critical moments we had penalties. It’s getting to a point where I’m repeating myself every week. We’ve got to fix it. It’s on the players. It’s on our discipline. We’ve got to rely on that in critical moments.”
The Bruins' remaining schedule is only going to get more difficult. Northwestern was one of, if not the only chance to notch a win on the season.
