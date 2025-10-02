All Bruins

Penn State Joins UCLA in Latest 'Bottom 10' CFB Rankings

The Bruins' outlook is nearly unmatched, but their Week 6 opponent is regarded in the same manner.

Connor Moreno

Oct 5, 2024; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Drew Allar (15) throws a pass during the fourth quarter against the UCLA Bruins at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images / Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images
ESPN's weekly college football Bottom 10 highlights the programs that are in some of the worst positions in the sport. After staking their claim in the rankings for four consecutive weeks, the UCLA Bruins (0-4, 0-1 Big Ten) are back on the list. But this time, they have some interesting company

Penn State, UCLA's Week 6 matchup, is on the list after its loss to Oregon last week.

The Bruins remain comfortably at No. 3 on the rankings after their dreadful 17-14 loss to Northwestern in Week 3, behind just UMass and Sam Houston. ESPN Senior Writer Ryan McGee placed UCLA at No. 3 and labels them as the "ucLa Boo'ins."

What McGee said this time around:

"In Westwood, they said bye to their coach, then they had a bye week, then they lost at Bottom 10 Wait Listers Northworstern, then they raced USC back to Los Angeles, both wondering why they said bye to having all those games closer to home in the league they said bye to too."

Penn State is perhaps the most significant Power Four addition to the list along with UCLA in recent weeks.

What McGee said about the Nittany Lions:

"There are those who might try to convince you that Penn State's White Out didn't work the night they played Oregon, but it did. Watch James Franklin's postgame news conference when he was asked about his record against top-10 teams. He totally used virtual Wite-Out to paint over the word 'narrative' and change it to 'factual.'"

Oregon defensive back Dillon Thieneman, right, grabs the game-winning interception as Oregon inside linebacker Jerry Mixon celebrates as the Oregon Ducks face the Penn State Nittany Lions on Sept. 27, 2025, at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pennsylvania. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Saturday will be a huge test for Tim Skipper and a group (seemingly) made of scraps after the departure of offensive coordinator Tino Sunseri.

Tim Skipper Shares Early Penn State Film Takeaways

During Monday's media availability, Skipper shared his early takeaways from watching film on Penn State.

Skipper Analyzes Penn State's Offense

"Their offense is going to give you a lot of eye candy. I mean, they're going to shift motion, and then they're going to do what they're going to do on the play. Sp, you're going to have to be locked in. You're going to have to adjust to formations, and they run every formation. And they invent formations. They have offensive tackles out wide.

Sep 27, 2025; Evanston, Illinois, USA; UCLA Bruins interim head coach Tim Skipper talks to a official during the first half against the Northwestern Wildcats during the first half at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images / David Banks-Imagn Images

"I mean, it's going to be one of those games where we're going to have to lock into what we're doing and adapt to the formations and looks that they givs us. They run every play in the book, every motion in the book, every shift in the book. So, we're going to need to be ready for that."

Skipper Analyzes Penn State's Defense

"On defense, they're going to have their front four. They're a four-down operation. They're going to line up and then they're going to disguise and move everybody that's behind them, and you're going to have to figure out, 'Is this Cover 3? Is this man? Is this split safety?' We're going to have to figure out the back end because it's gong to move once the ball snaps.

"So, their d-line is very, very good, very athletic, very physical. They do a great job and they let their speed in the back end with their linebackers and DBs take over. So, we're going to have our hands full. It's probably, pound-for-pound, athlete-to-athlete, position-wise, the best team we have played."

