UCLA AD Reveals Timeline of DeShaun Foster Firing
The search is on for DeShaun Foster's replacement after the UCLA Bruins relieved him of his duties following an abysmal 0-3 start to the season.
A lot went wrong in Foster's short second season at the helm, which reached an all-time low following the Bruins' loss to New Mexico on Friday. Martin Jarmond, UCLA athletic director, revealed it wasn't just the loss to the Lobos that led to Foster's dismissal.
In a virtual call with local media hours after dismissing Foster, Jarmond detailed the timeline he took when deciding to relieve Foster of his duties.
This transcript was acquired from On3 Bruin Blitz UCLA reporter Tracy McDannald, who compiled all of Jarmond's presser with Ben Bolch (LA Times) and Benjamin Royer (OC Register).
“As an athletic director, you’re constantly evaluating, you know, you look at football, I look at football in three segments: the off-season, the preseason, which is really a nonconference slate, and then the conference slate. And I just felt ultimately, we weren’t moving in the right direction.
"I know we have more talent than how we perform, but I felt there was no clear path forward to an upward trajectory in conference play. And once a decision is made, it’s not fair to draw this out, and I felt with the timing, the bye week, it gave our young men opportunity to just take a breath, recalibrate and change some things that give them the best chance to finish out the season strong and also as a signal to our fans that this is not what Bruin football is going to be. And I hope the Bruin community will continue to support these young men and this team as they move forward in the Big Ten Conference.”
What Jarmond is Looking For in Next Head Coach
Jarmond and Erin Adkins, senior associate athletics director, will be compiling a committee of "accomplished sports and business executives and UCLA greats" to aid in the search for the next head coach.
Jarmond detailed what exactly he's looking for in the Bruins' next head football coach.
"You know, first and foremost, it’s got to be someone who exemplars our true Bruin values–respect, integrity and just understands those four letters," Jarmond said. "But we’ll be looking for a coach quite frankly who sees the vision to take UCLA to the playoffs. We want to win at the highest level. Someone who has confidence in that vision and the attitude and the skills to see it through. That said, I’m focused right now on the current, but make no mistake, we want more for our program. I expect more for our program, I expect more for our fans and we’re going to do what’s best and necessary to invest and position this program for excellence."
