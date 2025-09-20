Former UCLA Coaching Candidate Pushing For Current Vacancy
The search is on for DeShaun Foster's replacement and the new head coach of the UCLA Bruins.
Plenty of names have been thrown around, but one familiar candidate and UCLA alumnus is expected to make another go at the vacancy -- Florida State defensive coordinator Tony White.
Ira Gorawara, college sports reporter for The Athletic, reported White's presumed interest in giving the job another go.
"Tony White, former Bruin and current defensive coordinator at Florida State, briefly hopped on Sunday's call w/ UCLA alumni and Martin Jarmond," Gorawara said in an X (formerly Twitter) post. "Said a former player on the call: '(White) wants to be the next coach. He didn't say that, but ... you could just tell by his energy.'"
White was in the running for the coaching vacancy before Foster got the job two years ago. He is expected to give it another go this time around.
Since the coaching change, fans have long wished the program had opted with White instead of Foster. Along with his strong ties to Southern California, White provides more coordinator experience than Foster ever had (which was zero).
Martin Jarmond's Message to UCLA Players After Foster Firing
Letting go of a coach isn't easy. Letting go of a coach who was as beloved by players as UCLA's DeShaun Foster is even harder.
But a move had to be made. And on Sunday, following a 35-10 loss to New Mexico that marked the Bruins' third of the season, UCLA athletic director Martin Jarmond relieved Foster of his duties after 15 games at the helm.
It's evident the Bruins needed to go in a new direction, but that doesn't change the fact that Foster was admired by all of his players (and recruits).
Immediately following the dismissal, Jarmond called a meeting with UCLA players, explaining the move. Bruins veteran offensive lineman Garrett DiGiorgio, during Wednesday's media availability, detailed the meeting and what Jarmond told them.
"Mr. Jarmond. He came in, he showed respect to Foster and all his time that he's done here as a coach, a player," DiGiorgio said. "And I think his initial response to it was just trying to help us find that next step. Both him and Erin [Adkins, UCLA associate athletics director] came in and they're just trying to help us.
"We even had a meeting with the leadership council, some of the older guys on the team, to try to really sit down and focus on what is going on in the team and really work with Martin Jarmond and coach Skipper and Erin to really cut down on the things that we need to, and fix the things that we can."
