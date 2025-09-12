UCLA's Top 3 Most Important Defensive Players vs. New Mexico
The 2025 UCLA Bruins season has been trending towards a dark path through two weeks, but another week means another opportunity to turn the season around.
A staple of DeShaun Foster's first season as head coach in Westwood was his ability to maintain the locker room. His influence is starting to be tested as the Bruins are looking to get their first win against New Mexico on Friday.
Despite a brutal first three halves of the season, UCLA's defense showed impressive strides in during their second-half comeback against UNLV. Whenever the Bruins needed a clutch stop, the defense got it. With that being said, let's dive into the three most important defenders for Friday.
1. Kechaun Bennett, DE
The Michigan transfer bided his time to get on the field for UCLA. And when he finally saw snaps in Week 2, his presence was felt.
Bennett had a 13-yard sack in the second half against UNLV to go along with five total tackles. As Foster and defensive coordinator Ikaika Malloe deployed more variety defensively, Bennett stood out above them all.
And his skillset will be needed against a different type of Lobos quarterback.
The Lobos signal-caller, Jack Layne, stays in the pocket. He will not run. In fact, he has -8 rushing yards on 10 attempts through two games this season.
During Monday's media availability, Foster detailed the mentality shift defensively going against a quarterback like Layne.
"He's there, so it's a little bit better when you know a guy's going to be standing back there and not moving around," Foster said. "Both of those guys (Dampier and Colandrea) were pretty elusive and could extend plays, and it's hard when you can extend plays."
2. Anthony Jones, DE
Anthony Jones also had an emphatic sack against UNLV, the Bruins' first of the season. Watching the game back, it was arguably the catalyst for a momentum swing.
UCLA's front four, in general, will be important against New Mexico. Aside from lining up against a pocket quarterback, the Lobos' offensive line is among the most disciplined in its conference.
Jones spoke on them during Tuesday's media availability:
"Their offensive line is coached pretty well. I do think we have an advantage as a defensive line, just matchup per matchup. They have a pretty good tight end, they look to get him the ball. Not as mobile as a quarterback as we've seen these past two weeks. So, we should be able to pass rush, get there, keep him in the pocket, and just let our DBs know that we got their back."
3. JuJu Walls, LB
UCLA's true freshman linebacker Jewelous "JuJu" Walls may not be seeing the field a lot, but Malloe is making an effort to do so. Walls has been standing out to players and coaches early in the season.
Upon their early defensive struggles, Malloe has been trying to find ways to get the freshman on the field.
"There are some guys that I'm trying to find a spot to get on the field," Malloe said Tuesday. "One of them would be 41. He has another athletic ability that you guys have seen during camp, but it's just got to be spots and when we can put him in to give him the best chance."
Malloe isn't the only one with that sentiment. Jones had high praise for Walls as well.
"He's going to be a guy," Jones said Tuesday. "And I tell him that all the time. He's one player that you know what you're going to get out of him at practice, in the game. So just like Coach Malloe said, finding ways to get him involved. We can get him in on second-and-long, more pass rush opportunities, because he's just a real dynamic player."
