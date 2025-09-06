UCLA's Top 3 Defensive Players to Watch vs. UNLV
UCLA's momentous offseason was extinguished after a 43-10 dud against Utah in Week 1. The good news? It's only up from here for the Bruins.
A staple of DeShaun Foster's first season as head coach in Westwood was his ability to maintain the locker room. His power reigns supreme as he and his Bruins are amped to make a statement against UNLV on Saturday.
The biggest, most glaring issue during their loss to the Utes on Saturday was the Bruins' defense and its inability to complete a tackle. It popped off the screen. UNLV's offense and quarterback aren't nearly as dynamic as Utah's and Devon Dampier, but it still has a formidable signal-caller and a star wide receiver, Jaden Bradley, who has 256 receiving yards on 12 receptions through two games.
Let's take a look at three Bruins on the defense who need to have an impact in Week 2.
1. UCLA's Edges
We're going with an entire position for No. 1.
Before Dampier and Utah's playmakers terrorized UCLA tacklers, the dynamic mobile quarterback escaped rare pressure with ease because of the Bruins' inability to contain the edges.
UNLV quarterback Anthony Colandrea isn't nearly as mobile as Dampier, but that's not to say he isn't mobile. Colandrea already has 116 yards on the ground on 19 carries. If he needs to get yards with his feet, he will, whether it be on a designed QB run or escaping pressure.
The edges need to be contained.
2. Rodrick Pleasant, CB
Pleasant was a subtle bright spot in an overall dark UCLA defensive outing against Utah. He had a massive pass breakup on a potential Utes touchdown late in the game, showcasing his dynamic speed.
The Rebels have a good receiving corps, and Pleasant, along with his secondary mates, will have his work cut out for him. Should Dan Mullen choose to attack the Bruins deep, speed will prevail.
3. Isaiah Chisom, LB
Chisom led the Bruins with 17 total tackles against Utah last week.
Although solo tackles were hard to come by, the transfer linebacker sure did enough to bring down Utes on multiple levels. The same will be necessary against UNLV.
The Rebels can impose power on every level of the defense through running and passing. As a linebacker, Chisom's job becomes even more relevant.
Chisom, following the loss, got a little more technical when addressing the tackling woes.
"It’s really about eye position," the Oregon State transfer said. "If you try to reach around somebody’s shoulders, you’re going to fall off. It’s about eye discipline. It’s a first-game thing, first-game jitters. Everybody was just trying to get their footing. We’ll be better next week.”
