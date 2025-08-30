UCLA's Top 3 Defensive Players to Watch vs. Utah
The UCLA Bruins' long-anticipated season opener against the Utah Utes is officially upon us.
DeShaun Foster hopes to start a turnaround season in Westwood, and it started during the offseason when he bolstered UCLA's roster through the transfer portal.
The Bruins' defense underwent a ton of turnover this offseason, what with the departure of NFL talent and the addition of countless figures in the secondary. Ikaika Malloe had his work cut out for him, but he's made a work of what he's had all training camp.
That being said, let's take a look at three Bruins on the defense who are primed to have an impact in Week 1 against Utah.
1. Gary Smith III, DT
Smith is returning to the Bruins this season in hopes of showing promise after missing all of last season with an injury. The former Duke Blue Devil transferred to UCLA in 2022 and appeared in 10 games in 2023, finishing with 21 tackles, 3.0 tackles for loss and 2.0 sacks.
UCLA's biggest defensive challenge in Week 1 is Utah's staunch offensive line. The Bruins' rushing attack is one of their qualms going into the season, and Smith is leading the defensive line.
Malloe noted Smith and his d-tackle mates as the foundations to UCLA's defense this season.
"Really get the rust off of those two," Malloe said during the B1G Network'sbehind-the-scenes of UCLA's training camp. "The good thing is they knew a lot of what we've taught already. So there's no re-learning things. They're kind of readjusting to what was and what is. And then, gaining their confidence back. ... For them to get over that hump, that's what I'm really trying to accomplish.
"Siale has been awesome. He's found his niche in terms of where he fits in with those [two] guys, and the foundation will be those three."
2. JonJon Vaughns, LB
Vaughns has been one of the most consistent figures on UCLA's defense throughout his career in Westwood, and he's returning as the Bruins' top linebacker, stepping into the NFL-sized shoes of Carson Schwesinger.
The two-sport athlete has used up all his eligibility in baseball, which is where he'd usually be during the springtime, meaning he was with the Bruins for all of spring practices for the first time.
"It was hard," Vaughns said early in training camp. "Going back and forth with football, changing my body, and then gaining weight and losing weight. It was hard. But, I did it and it was just a grind. It's all about the grind, and I just love that. Just keep pushing myself and keep moving forward and being positive about it.
"The standard I have for myself is just, keep moving forward and keep loving and having fun with the guys, and being present and no regrets. Enjoy being here at UCLA and playing for Coach Fos and playing in the Rose Bowl, and just having fun."
3. Key Lawrence, S
Lawrence is yet another transfer in UCLA's overall secondary group, not just the safeties. He comes to the Bruins by way of Ole Miss, where he missed most of last season. in 2023, he played for Oklahoma and ended the season with 44 tackles, four tackles for loss and two interceptions.
His presence in the secondary is important against the Utes. Utah quarterback Devon Dampier has wheels; if he breaks the first two levels of the defense with his legs (as he did often in New Mexico), the Bruins' secondary's importance grows.
Lawrence has stood out as a defensive and team leader through fall camp, and Malloe took notice.
"In the secondary, Key Lawrence is doing a great job," Malloe said the first week of camp. "His leadership skills are stepping up and you can see it carry over to the field, as well as off the field. In the meeting rooms, he's taking a leadership role there, and [players] are holding separate meetings by themselves. They're really taking the initiative to grasp this scheme.
Make sure to bookmark UCLA Bruins On SI to get all your daily UCLA Bruins news, analysis and more!
Read more on UCLA football and their momentous second season in the Big Ten and under DeShaun Foster here. While you're here, check out all things UCLA basketball and Mick Cronin improving the Bruins through the transfer portal here.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics!
Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.