UCLA's Top 3 Most Important Offensive Players vs. New Mexico
The 2025 UCLA Bruins season has been trending towards a dark path through two weeks, but another week means another opportunity to turn the season around.
A staple of DeShaun Foster's first season as head coach in Westwood was his ability to maintain the locker room. His influence is starting to be tested as the Bruins are looking to get their first win against New Mexico on Friday.
UCLA's offense showed impressive highs in the second half of its Week 2 loss to UNLV. With that being said, let's take a look at the Bruins' most important offensive players in their clash with the Lobos.
1. Reuben Unije, RT
UCLA's offensive line has been one of the worst in college football through two games. Plain and simple.
In the second half of the UNLV game -- when the offense erupted -- DeShaun Foster moved Garrett DiGiorgio to left tackle and inserted Unije at right tackle for Courtland Ford, a move the Bruins' head coach says will be permanent moving forward.
"Most definitely, you will (see the change moving forward)," Foster said in Wednesday's appearance on the Bruin Insider Show. "These guys just putting together a first half. Like I said, if we could've started that game just a little earlier, maybe even in the second quarter, just getting it going a little more, then there's a lot of plays to be made. But I'm excited that the O-line was able to protect Nico like that and hopefully we can continue to do that -- I know we will continue to do that."
Unije showed promise in stabilizing the offensive line for a half. If he can aid in providing Nico Iamaleava even more protection, UCLA's offense may keep rising.
2. Kwazi Gilmer, WR
A big part of UCLA's momentous offensive second half against UNLV was Kwazi Gilmer's spectacular catches to extend drives, but the sophomore pass-catcher was noticeably roughed up on multiple receptions.
Gilmer wasn't in pads during Monday's practice, according to Benjamin Royer of the OC Register, but Foster clarified that it was just for conditioning purposes, similar to an instance a few weeks ago during training camp.
"Same thing as a couple weeks ago," Foster said, adding on whether it had anything to do with the big hits Gilmer endured towards the end of Saturday's game, "No, he's OK. It was just more, he's running hot, and I need to... [he's] coming off an ankle and it's just a lot of running for him right now. And the short week."
Gilmer is UCLA's leading receiver through two weeks, racking up 118 receiving yards on 11 catches. He shone during the final drive of the UNLV game, making tough catch after tough catch to extend the drive before Nico Iamaleava inevitably through the game-sealing interception.
As long as the two can maintain their Week 2 connection, Gilmer is due for a big week against a less-skilled Lobos defense.
3. Nico Iamaleava, QB
This marks three consecutive weeks in which Iamaleava is on this list.
It's also three consecutive weeks in which the Bruins' star signal-caller needs to prove himself again. Despite playing considerably better in Week 2 than in Week 1, his game against the Rebels wasn't all to write home about.
Iamaleava finished with 255 passing yards and a touchdown on 29-of-41 passing completions. He added a touchdown on the ground -- a 30-yarder -- to go along with 59 rushing yards, before his final pass was intercepted to end the game.
Yes, we said it last week, but Iamaleava is going up against a less talented defense than the week prior. It's a great opportunity to build some meaningful offensive momentum.
