UCLA's Top 3 Performances at Michigan State

UCLA was able to waltz over No. 13 Michigan State winning 86-63.

This game is just another example of UCLA's dominance being put on full display. That said, there were major contributors who allowed this to happen. The Bruins as a whole showed up and performed in this one. Here are the three who made the biggest impact.

Sienna Betts

Jan 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Purdue Boilermakers forward Kendall Puryear (22) and UCLA Bruins forward Sienna Betts (16) position for a rebound in the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Sienna Betts played just 17 minutes in this one, but she was able to make every minute count. She had seven points, seven rebounds, one assist, and two blocks while shooting a very solid 3-of-5 from the field in this one. Sienna has continued to prove to be one of the best depth pieces on UCLA.

If Sienna can keep this up the Bruins will be golden. Her seven rebounds- tied both Angela Dugalic and her sister Lauren Betts for the most on the team. Sienna would play less minutes than both of them (Lauren 25, Angela 22). Huge strides were made in this one.

Kiki Rice

Jan 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Kiki Rice (1) defends Purdue Boilermakers guard Tara Daye (44) in the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Kiki Rice had a very strong game against Michigan State. Rice has clearly taken the next step in her play, scoring 18 points with five assists and seven rebounds. She also shot the ball at a very high level, going 7-of-9. However, her four turnovers are hard to ignore.

Rice is easily UCLA's 1B player this season. Considering the depth of the roster it is clear that Rice has been able to make a name for herself this season. While Gabriela Jaquez and Gianna Kneepkens have been great, Rice just simply cannot be stopped. Great outing from Rice here.

Lauren Betts

Jan 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins center Lauren Betts (51) congratulates guard Charlisse Leger-Walker (5) after a 3-point basket in the second half against the Purdue Boilermakers at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

This is now back-to-back games where Lauren Betts has been able to make a significant impact in UCLA's wins. Against Michigan, she was to find 16 rebounds, and against Michigan State, she was able to score a team high of 22 points. Great outing for Lauren here.

Everyone knew heading into this game how impactful Betts truly is. With that said, it is shocking to see a top 15 team struggle with Lauren. Maybe she is just that good. Either way, the Bruins have a bona-fide star who will be crucial in any postseason success.

Jan 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins center Lauren Betts (51) gets past Purdue Boilermakers forward Kendall Puryear (22) for a basket in the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Again the Bruins as a whole looked excellent in this one. Looking ahead the Bruins will be back at home to face off against Indiana. If the Bruins are able to carry momentum from this game to the next, the Bruins will be in great shape to round the season off.

