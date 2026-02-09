5 Grades for UCLA Starters in Win Over Michigan

UCLA was able to sneak past a very strong No. 8 Michigan team on the road, off a few notable matchups.

This the first real test for UCLA in a while. The Bruins were pushed to the wire, in what could have been their second loss of the season, if not for a few notable performances. UCLA will need to build on this win against No. 12 Michigan State.

Feb 1, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Charlisse Leger-Walker (5) is defended by Iowa Hawkeyes guard Addie Deal (7) and guard Journey Houston (8) as she drives to the basket in the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Not the best game from Charlisse Leger-Walker. Her scoring was offline in this one, and besides that, there are not many things that save her here. Moving forward, Leger-Walker needs to figure out how to be more consistent as a scorer.

While a C might be generous, it is clear that Leger-Walker's impact should not be looked at simply by the box score. His ability to be an experienced leader on the court was essential to UCLA winning here. And for that, a C feels right.

Dec 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Gianna Kneepkens (8) is defended by Long Beach State Beach guard Brynna Pukis (32) and forward Kennan Ka (5) as she drives to the basket during the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

After a rough few games prior, it seems like Kneepkens has found her rhythm once again. 12 points on 5-of-7 shooting is a very good performance, no matter what. A little more would have been nice, but it was clear that Kneepkens did more good than wrong in this one.

She earns a B here because it was not the best game, but not the worst either. If she can add a few more rebounds or assists to her statline in the future she will forsure earn a higher grade. Kneepkens' impact in the future will be crucial for a deep tournament run.

Jan 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Kiki Rice (1) steals the ball from Purdue Boilermakers guard Tara Daye (44) in the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Very good game from Kiki Rice . This is exactly the kind of performance UCLA needs from her, consistently moving forward. If she can maintain this, UCLA is a surefire National Champion. 20 points on 50% shooting will always earn a good grade.

It was tough deciding what to give her. However, an A here feels right here. Anything higher would not have made sense with her three turnovers. While she did get two back, in a game this competitive, mistakes like that can be crucial. Still a very great game.

Dec 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Gabriela Jaquez (11) reacts after a 3-point basket during the second half against Long Beach State Beach at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Not the best game from Gabriela Jaquez. While it is important that she takes many shots, which she did. They need to start going in, or that volume could be pinned on Kneepkens moving forward. Hopefully, this game serves as a wake-up call for Gabriela Jaquez.

A B- feels right. While her shooting was not the best, she was able to grab five rebounds that really helped UCLA get the job done. Two steals is also very hard to argue with, as again in a game this close those will be needed.

Feb 1, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins center Lauren Betts (51) reacts after a foul call in the second half against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

This was Lauren Betts' game there is no way around it. 16 rebounds is something that you just dont see very often, including the scoring to match it. If she can keep this up, UCLA will be the clear favorites in March.

An A++ is simply the only way to describe this outing. Betts was able to account for 39% of UCLA rebounds in this one. By far the most impactful player on the court from top-to-bottom, there is no argument otherwise. For this reason she earns such a coveted grade.

Jan 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Cori Close talks with guard Kiki Rice (1), guard Charlisse Leger-Walker (5) and guard Gianna Kneepkens (8) in the second half against the Purdue Boilermakers at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

