Top 3 Takeaways from Mick Cronin's Press Conference

All eyes were on Mick Cronin following the embarrassing loss to Ohio State, where the Bruins would not lead at any point throughout the game. Moving forward, it is clear that Cronin has a lot to fix if he hopes to remain UCLA's head coach.

Defensive Issues Must Improve

After not allowing more than 80-points in the last two games, this streak would come to an abrupt end. A lot of these struggles can be attributed the Bruins lack of defensive rebounding that allowed Ohio State to get off one or two extra shots per possession. This is not winning basketball.

"They missed 25 shots. They got half their rebounds almost, 49%. They got 12 [offensive rebound]. So we only get 13 defensive rebounds. If they're live ball shots, if they're 25 misses. They got 12, we got 13. You got no chance. So highly disappointed in getting our a** kicked physically. And our inability to play defense. I offer no excuses. Blame me. I recruited them. I signed them as free agents. We're not going to win meaningful games if we can't stop the other team. I'm not going to have much to say, so I'm going to give it to you. Okay. You can't give up, plus 80, and win on the road. You're not going to get 90." Mick Cronin

Individual Showings

Both good and bad in this case. Cronin would highlight Tyler Bilodeau's 30-point game, which was ultimately wasted by how poorly the defense played. He would also speak on Xavier Booker playing two-minutes which has been the making of his poor performances this season.

"Xavier [Booker], only two minutes today with just defensive breakdowns. Trying to play the guys that I think give us the best chance to win. Bilodeau was... just one of his best games. No. Not all around, but... He can score. They can score. We wasted a great shot-making day by him with awful defense. Mick Cronin

How Ohio State's Threats Picked-Apart UCLA

The Bruins were hit by a flurry of impressive Buckeye performances. Bruce Thornton , Devin Royal, and John Mobely Jr each had 20-plus point games. UCLA simply did not have an answer on defense. While the offense played well, it was just not enough.

"The problem is we didn't have anybody who could guard Thornton or Mobley. We'd have nobody, in my opinion, we'd have everybody interested in rising to that challenge. We had nobody interested in rising to the challenge defensively. Everybody wants somebody else to get the dirty work. We're a team that struggles to have dirty work guys." Mick Cronin

