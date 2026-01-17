3 Ohio State Threats UCLA Must Address Saturday

The Bruins are looking to extend their win streak to three, but three Ohio State standouts stand in their way.

UCLA has looked good during its two-game win streak against both Maryland and Penn State. While this is nice, the Bruins still have to go through Ohio State , who are favored to win this matchup. For the Bruins to complete the upset, they need to limit these three players.

Bruce Thornton | G

Ohio State's Bruce Thornton (2) dapps up the rest of his teammates after they gain the foul on January 30, 2025 | Taj Falconer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Ohio State offense has looked scary this season, averaging 83.1 points per game. A fourth of these point have come from Bruce Thornton who has been incredible this season, averaging 20.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 3.9 assists, while shooting an insane 56.1% from the field.

If the Bruins want to come away with a win, they’ll need to find a way to slow down Thornton. He’s a proven scorer at every level, and to go along with his efficiency from the field, he’s shooting an incredible 43.8% from three. That’s a tall task for a UCLA defense that has struggled at times this season.

Devin Royal | F

Ohio State Buckeyes forward Devin Royal (21) drives to the basket during the first half of the NCAA men's basketball game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at the Schottenstein Center on Jan. 5, 2026. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Easily the most impactful Buckeye behind Thornton this season has been Devin Royal. This season he is averaging 13.9 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 2.0 assists while shooting a solid 49.3% from the field. His rebounding leads Ohio State and could be the turning point in this matchup.

Eric Dailey Jr will be tasked with slowing Royal down. And while Dailey Jr has shown flashes this season, he has also proven to be very spotty in all aspects of his game. If Dailey Jr is able to equalize rebounding-wise, the Bruins could steal a win here.

Christoph Tilly | C

Ohio State’s Christoph Tilly, left, makes a layup against Oregon’s Kwame Evans Jr. during the first half at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene Jan. 8, 2026. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The seven-foot German will be the biggest threat to the Bruins due to matchup issues. This season Christoph Tilly is averaging 12.4 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 2.5 assists, scoring on 46.5% of his shots. Like the other two on this list his rebounding could be the difference maker, given the Bruins current lineup.

Steven Jamerson has shown promise in the last few games, but Tilly offers a height advantage that Jamerson might not be able to overcome. This brings up the other UCLA big, Xavier Booker, who has struggled with defending players who have a clear height advantage.

Ohio State Buckeyes center Christoph Tilly (13) dunks over Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Rienk Mast (51) during the second half of the NCAA men's basketball game at the Schottenstein Center in Columbus on Jan. 5, 2026. Ohio State lost 72-69. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Between these two Bruins, they’ll need to find a way to minimize Tilly’s impact. If they fail to do so, the Bruins could be in serious trouble. UCLA desperately needs to add physicality to this matchup, which could prompt Brandon Williams to see extended minutes if the initial matchups fail.

Jan 14, 2026; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts to a call during the first half against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Bryce Jordan Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

