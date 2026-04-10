Top Available Transfers UCLA Could Still Land

UCLA has already hit the portal hard, landing two very strong forwards in Sergej Macura and Filip Jovic. However, there is still plenty UCLA needs to do this offseason.

With talent leaving across the roster, UCLA needs to pick up the pace in addressing the positional needs it lost this offseason. The guard room currently looks a bit thin, and it would not hurt to add another center.

Mouhamed Sylla | C

Dec 3, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets center Mouhamed Sylla (6) in action against the Mississippi State Bulldogs in the second half at McCamish Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Mouhamed Sylla has been on the minds of many UCLA fans. Not only does he offer the defensive presence at center that UCLA desperately needs, but he also provides a boost on the boards, averaging 7.2 rebounds per game last season.

Even though UCLA has already bolstered its frontcourt, adding a true center who can consistently anchor the position would be ideal. Considering the Bruins ranked No. 318 in the nation in rebounding, adding a rebounding specialist should be near the top of UCLA’s priority list.

Arrinten Page | F

Feb 14, 2026; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Northwestern Wildcats forward Arrinten Page (22) drives against Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Braden Frager (5) during the second half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Arrinten Page , a 6-foot-11 big man, could also be a significant addition if UCLA were able to land him in this year’s portal. Not only does he bring size, but he also has the physicality and defensive ability to elevate UCLA’s frontcourt. Like Sylla, additional size would only benefit UCLA.

By adding Page, UCLA could potentially build one of the strongest frontcourts in the Big Ten. While the group may look somewhat patchwork at the moment, when combined with the players already added, the Bruins could become extremely difficult to deal with in the paint. Having too much size is not a problem.

PJ Haggerty | G

Jan 14, 2026; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats guard PJ Haggerty (4) shoots against UCF Knights guard Riley Kugel (2) during the second half at Bramlage Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

PJ Haggerty could be the missing piece UCLA needs. After averaging 23.4 points per game, ranking third in the nation, Haggerty would immediately address UCLA’s offensive concerns. He would also be an ideal guard to pair with Trent Perry.

With the departures of Tyler Bilodeau and Donovan Dent , UCLA must replace a significant amount of offensive production. Haggerty would not only fill that gap but potentially elevate UCLA into one of the more dangerous offensive teams in the country. Combined with the defensive pieces already added, the Bruins could become a legitimate contender next season.

Mar 19, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin speaks with the media before a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

UCLA entered this offseason with a solid core already in place. Now that additional pieces have been added, it is time for the Bruins to become more aggressive in pursuing high-level talent to complete what could be a very successful offseason.

However, that will not be easy, as top players in the portal are becoming increasingly expensive.