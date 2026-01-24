3 Northwestern Studs UCLA Must Limit

Breaking down three Northwestern impact players, who can easily turn the tide in UCLA's matchup.

The Bruins are coming off a huge win against No. 4 Purdue, and now set their sight on a last-place Northwestern team that is getting hot. While on paper, UCLA should be able to walk away with a win, there is still a roster of Wildcats who are looking to play spoiler in this game.

Nick Martinelli | F

Nick Martinelli has easily been the best player not just on Northwestern but in the entire nation. Coming into this game, he is averaging 23.6 points per game, which is the nation's leading mark. This season, Martinelli has only had three games in which he has scored under 20 points.

If Northwestern were to upset UCLA, it would be off the back of a Martinelli masterclass, which is possible with how UCLA's defense has played this season. Tyler Bilodeau will get the nod to slow down Martinelli, which in itself is favorable for the Bruins. Still, Martinelli cannot be a factor.

Arrinten Page | F

Arrinten Page has been a very solid No. 2 for the Wildcats this season, posting 12.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, while shooting 55.1% from the field. While currently on a slump, Page still has shown to be an elite scorer with eight games with 15-plus on the season.

Page's playstyle is eerily similar to Eric Daily Jr, meaning we might see a battle in the paint all night long. In the Purdue game, Dailey Jr was able to limit Trey Kaufman-Renn, who was Purdue's leading rebounder, while Page is not on the same level, Dailey Jr will need to make a dent in his rebounding output.

Jayden Reid | G

Jayden Reid has been a very good facilitator for the Wildcats this season, and has been a significant reason for Nick Martinelli's scoring production this season. While a few levels under Purdue's Braden Smith in the playmaking side of things, UCLA will need to limit it as much as possible.

Donovan Dent will play a huge factor in slowing down Reid's game. Against Purdue, Dent was able to produce three blocks, which had a huge effect on controlling the game's tempo. Reid stands at 5'10, and normally relies on his facilitating to be impactful, if Dent can play him like he played Braden Smith, UCLA should win this game.

UCLA should be able to walk away with a win here, however this is highly-contingent on how they plan to address Nick Martinelli and the players that have made him so good this season.

