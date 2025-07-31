Foster Details Approach to Team Connectivity at UCLA Camp
UCLA's off-site training camp in Costa Mesa officially started Wednesday, and one approach came out strong after second-year head coach DeShaun Foster's first day back on the field -- connectivity.
The Bruins are practicing in Costa Mesa for the next two weeks because the Wasserman Facility is installing new grass, but Foster views it as a perfect way to bring the team closer together amid a ton of fresh faces on the field and in the staff.
At last week's Big Ten Media Days, Foster detailed the importance of taking a team to an unfamiliar place to come together even closer.
"After playing in the NFL, I loved the way that we came together during training camp," Foster said. "Being with coach [Jim] Mora, and him doing that also, it resonated with me like, 'yeah, this is what we need to do.' So, I wanted to get back to that."
And again, after the first day of camp, he reiterated the sentiment and dove into the lengths he's taking to bring everyone closer.
"Just looking forward to a good camp," Foster said in Wednesday's media availability. "Guys have been excited, they've worked really hard in the winter, spring and summer, so I think they're looking forward to finally being able to get on the field and actually practice for once.
"I don't think I'm really looking for toughness. I have a lot of tough guys. But it's more of the connection. There's a lot of new coaches and players, so I just wanted to find a way to make us be able to connect a little more. To be able to eat three meals with each other, just be close."
What Will Players Be Doing?
Foster didn't want to reveal too much about specific actviities he has planned for his squad on day one.
"Once they start coming, I'll start giving those things to you guys," he said when asked about the activities. "I don't want them to know everything that's happening."
Considering the entire team is staying off campus during the first two weeks of camp, Foster shared details on how he's managing players on their respective rooms.
"Same thing; curfew, bed checks, exact same thing we did last season," he said. "We went through all the procedures last night: they understand bed check, don't have anybody in your rooms. This is a business trip for 16 days."
On if players got to choose their own roommates, "No, I mismatched offense and defense."
Foster has gone to great lengths to change UCLA football's culture, and the small details like this go a long way.
