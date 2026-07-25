UCLA Training Camp Preview: Wide Receiver Position Battle to Watch

Production from the wide receivers is the biggest on-field question for UCLA entering the 2026 season. Mikey Matthews is the only one of the top four receivers for UCLA in 2025 returning to the Bruins in 2026. Matthews had 33 receptions for 348 yards and two touchdowns in 2025.

UCLA had one of the least explosive passing offenses nationally in 2025. The Bruins need to create more explosive plays in 2026. James Madison transfer Landon Ellis , Matthews and Leland Smith, who transferred to UCLA from San Jose State, are the projected starting WRs for UCLA in 2026.

Transfers Dominate UCLA WR Depth Chart

Transfer WR Landon Ellis speaks with the media about his first conversation with Nico. #4sup pic.twitter.com/D2UAGpKCv6 — UCLA Football (@UCLAFootball) April 17, 2026

Transfers proliferate the UCLA three-deep depth chart at WR. Aiden Mizell from Florida, Brian Rowe Jr. from South Carolina, Semaj Morgan from Michigan, and Marcus Harris from Washington provide UCLA with a talented WR corps that has experience playing in Power Four conferences and a lot to prove.

Ellis was second on James Madison to running back Wayne Knight with 36 receptions, led the Dukes with 624 receiving yards, and tied for the lead on the Dukes with five receiving touchdowns. Ellis could be the serious threat UCLA was lacking in 2025, as he had 16 receptions of 15 or more yards and seven of 25 or more yards for JMU last season.

Potential Breakout WRs to Emerge From the Pack

#UCLA 🏈 spring practice: Michigan transfer WR Semaj Morgan is impressing.



Connected with QB Nico Iamaleava on go route down the sideline. Skied above DB DJ Barksdale to make the catch. — Aaron Heisen (@aaron_heisen) April 14, 2026

Smith provides UCLA with exceptional size at WR at 6'4. After receiving limited playing time at Purdue in 2024, Smith had a breakout season in 2025 with 43 catches for 688 yards and three TDs at San Jose State. Harris, Mizell, Morgan and Rowe Jr. will compete to move up on the depth chart.

Morgan could be the player to watch. In three seasons at Michigan, Morgan had 69 receptions for 566 yards and four TDs, 15 carries for 124 yards and three scores, 25 punt returns for 231 yards, and 12 kickoff returns for 186 yards.

Highest Rated UCLA Transfer WRs

Florida wide receiver Aidan Mizell (11) makes yards against Florida State during the second half of an NCAA football game at Steve Spurrier Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, November 29, Florida beat Florida State 40-21.2025. [Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Mizell is the second-highest-rated transfer WR to UCLA in 2026 behind Ellis. In three years at Florida, Mizell had 38 receptions for 404 yards and three TDs. Harris played sparingly in his one season with Washington after signing with the Huskies as a four-star prospect in the 2026 class. Rowe Jr. had 19 receptions for 149 yards and one TD during his one season at South Carolina.

UCLA has a promising, but mostly unproven receiving corps. Ellis and Matthews need to develop as UCLA quarterback Nico Iamaleava's primary targets if the Bruins are going to compete for a bowl berth. Smith seems the likely target when UCLA gets in the red zone with his 6'4 frame.