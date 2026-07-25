UCLA Football: Players Under the Most Pressure in 2026

Any discussion about which UCLA football players are under the most pressure heading into the 2026 season starts with quarterback Nico Iamaleava. Iamaleava needs to be more efficient and productive for UCLA to thrive during the 2026 season.

Iamaleava is one of eight returning starters for UCLA in 2026. Chesney and his staff have remade the UCLA roster with 43 incoming transfers and 20 players signed in the 2026 class. Iamaleava originally signed with Tennessee as the third prospect and second-ranked QB in the 2023 class by 247Sports .

Transfer Portal Created More Pressure

● QB Spotlight ●



Nico Iamaleava - UCLA



• There was a lot of drama surrounding Iamaleava last season with his departure from Tennessee, UCLA went 3-9 and Nico's passing stats took a slight dip. I don't think Iamaleava is a Top 25 QB in #CFB but he's a solid returner with… pic.twitter.com/yyWcIH2raw — NCAAF Nation (@NCAAFNation247) April 10, 2026

After two seasons at Tennessee, Iamaleava entered the transfer portal in 2025 and was the top-ranked player during that cycle. The high rankings Iamaleava received as a high school prospect and as a transfer created a lot of pressure for Iamaleava to produce.

Iamaleava finished in the bottom third of the Big 10 in most key stats during the 2025 season. Chesney has had success coaching dual-threat QBs throughout his career. Iamaleava should be in a better position to succeed in 2026 playing under Chesney and new offensive coordinator and QB coach Dean Kennedy.

Other UCLA Players Under Pressure

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; James Madison Dukes running back Wayne Knight (3) rushes as Oregon Ducks defensive back Aaron Flowers (21) defends during the second quarter at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

James Madison transfer running back Wayne Knight was one of the most productive players nationally in 2025. Knight helped lead James Madison to its first College Football Playoff berth.

The expectations are high for Knight entering 2026. If Knight can produce close to what he accomplished in 2025, UCLA will improve significantly on offense.

Wide Receiver Mikey Matthews

Matthews is the leading returning receiver for UCLA entering the 2026 season. James Madison transfer Landon Ellis is projected to push Matthews to be the favorite target of Iamaleava in 2026. UCLA needs to have a more explosive offense in 2026.

Matthews had 17 receptions for first downs, nine catches for 15 or more yards, and four of 25 or more in 2025.

Position Groups Under the Most Pressure Entering 2026

Notre Dame defensive end Aiden Gobaira (91) during the Notre Dame Blue-Gold Spring Football game on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend. Nd Football Blue Gold Game | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

On defense, the UCLA line and secondary are under the most pressure entering 2026, more than a specific player. UCLA finished last nationally in 2025 by generating 3.33 tackles for loss and 0.83 sacks per game, and 123rd with 0.33 interceptions per contest.

The Bruins need to generate more pressure and create more turnovers in 2026. Edge rushers Aiden Gobaira and Samir West, and nickleback DJ Barksdale are expected to provide a boost for UCLA defensively in 2026. UCLA improving defensively is critical for any success the Bruins have during the 2026 season.