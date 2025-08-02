UCLA Adds Late Transfer to Defensive Line
Just a few days after commencing fall camp in Costa Mesa, the UCLA Bruins added Rice transfer defensive lineman Jalen Hargrove through the portal with the intent to slot him into the lineup right away.
Hargrove, a redshirt senior, spent his last four collegiate seasons with the Owls, seeing action in just the last two. IN 2023, he played in all 13 games, mostly on special teams, Last season, he played in just six games on defense and was credited with just one tackle against Texas Southern. He didn't see a single snap in the 2021 and 2022 seasons.
The 6-4, 308-pound tackle joins a depth chart filled with Keanu Williams, Gary Smith III, Siale Taupaki, Ashton Sanders and A.J. Fuimano, with the former three expected to be at the top. Hargrove will likely be competing for one of the backup roles as UCLA's trenches are stacked at the top with familiar returners.
Who Are Hargrove's Competitors?
Transfers are always going to be exciting, especially so soon ahead of the new season. Except, Hargrove will likely have to compete for one of the backup spots on the interior defensive line with a few notable backups.
Ashton Sanders, #54, Redshirt Sophomore, 6'2", 290 lbs.
Sanders transferred to UCLA from Oklahoma along with offensive lineman Eugene Brooks, another massive addition for the Bruins in the portal. Sanders is currently slated behind Taupaki and Williams on the defensive line, but with three years of eligibility remaining, he could find himself a starting spot a lot easier than he would have with the Sooners.
A.J. Fuimaono, #55, Redshirt Sophomore, 6'4", 311 lbs.
Fuimaono is entering his third season with the Bruins as a redshirt sophomore. Last season, he appeared in all 12 games as a backup on the defensive line and mostly on the special teams. In 2023, he played in one game against North Carolina Central and utilized his redshirt. He saw action in the first string early in spring camp, but is still projected to be a backup.
There are also two freshmen coming in on the defensive line -- Tyler Partlow and Robert James III, both of whom will likely redshirt this season behind immense depth at the position.
