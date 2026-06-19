Why Wayne Knight Can Carry UCLA Football’s Offense

Amid all the changes UCLA football is seeing this offseason, there may be one player who isn't getting enough attention.

Naturally, much of the attention has gone towards new head coach Bob Chesney, who is joining the Bruins after an incredibly successful two seasons at James Madison. He carries a 21-6 record, a Sun Belt Title, and an appearance in the College Football Playoff last season with the Dukes on his resume as he heads to Westwood.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Additionally, quarterback Nico Iamaleava is also getting a lot of attention for his decision to return to UCLA after struggling mightily last season. After transferring from Tennessee, Iamaleava was unable to live up to the expectations, as he led a UCLA offense that sputtered to a 3-9 record.

Knight Flying Under Radar

However, there’s optimism that change is on the horizon , and in the near future at that. While Chesney’s arrival has certainly excited most Bruins fans, some of JMU’s star talent that helped them reach the College Football Playoff last season will also be joining UCLA this season.

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; James Madison Dukes running back Wayne Knight (3) rushes during the second quarter against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

The most notable of those talents is running back Wayne Knight. The 5-foot-7 senior was a star for James Madison in 2025, running the ball 207 times for 1,373 yards and nine rushing touchdowns.

Knight Will Have Key Role

Knight now figures to be the top option out of the backfield for the Bruins next season. Playing in a system he is familiar with, with plenty of solid options around him, and a Big Ten-caliber offensive line, there’s no reason to suggest that Knight can’t pick up where he left off last season.

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; James Madison Dukes running back Wayne Knight (3) rushes during the third quarter against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

Given how much UCLA’s offense struggled through the air last season, Knight should have the ball in his hands a ton. He is already comfortable taking on a high workload, as he showed last season, as his 207 carries ranked 28th in the country, and his 6.6 yards per carry ranked 12th. His speed and ability to eat up yards out of the backfield make him one of the most dynamic players on the roster for the Bruins.

Knight should also take pressure off of Iamaleava next season in the running game.

Iamaleava ran 112 times last season for 505 yards and four touchdowns. While he has the ability to escape the pocket and run, having him be the team’s leading rusher — as he was last season — is not a recipe for success if the offense wants to flow smoothly, as the more energy he exerts on scrambles, and the more he hits he takes as a result, will only wear him down and make him less effective as a passer.