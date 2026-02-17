UCLA Trends Backward in Latest Bracketology Update

The UCLA Bruins continue to trend in the wrong direction in terms of their NCAA Tournament hopes, as the latest bracketology from ESPN’s Joe Lunardi wasn’t very kind to Mick Cronin’s group.

In light of UCLA’s blowout 86-56 loss to now-#1 Michigan, the Bruins were dropped from a projected 10 seed, to a projected 11 seed in Lunardi’s bracketology, continuing a concerning trend as the Bruins hang on for dear life to their tournament hopes.

Ebbs and flows

The Bruins have experienced many ebbs and flows this season when it comes to their tournament projections. At the start of the season, UCLA was projected as high as a 5 seed. After a slow start, they cratered to a projected 10 seed by December. They then spent the next month flip flopping between an 8 seed and a 10 seed before eventually falling to a “First Four Out” projection briefly.

Feb 14, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin talks to guard Trent Perry (0) in the first half against the Michigan Wolverines at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

After climbing out of that hole, the Bruins remained a projected 10 seed for several updates as they continued to stack up wins in the Big Ten. Now, after an embarrassing loss to Michigan, UCLA finds itself slipping again.

Improving their projections will be no easy task coming up. The Bruins are faced with #15 Michigan State, #10 Illinois, and USC all in the immediate aftermath of their Michigan manhandling. UCLA will also square off with #9 Nebraska before the season’s end, making the path to the NCAA Tournament highly difficult, and challenging.

The Bruins’ resume is a confusing one, likely leading to their underwhelming tournament projections. Despite big wins such as their upset over then-#4 Purdue, they’ve also suffered questionable losses to Ohio State, and California this season. UCLA has just 2 quad 1 victories and are 4-2 in quad 2 games.

Feb 14, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) is defended by Michigan Wolverines center Aday Mara (15) in the second half at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Bruins could be difficult first-round opponent

On paper, the Bruins could be a difficult team to get out if they qualify for the tournament. Donovan Dent has started to play much better of late, Skyy Clark recently made his long-anticipated return from injury, Tyler Bilodeau is having a very impressive season, and players such as Trent Perry, and Xavier Booker have grown into important pieces in the Bruins’ rotation.

They’ll look to finish the regular season on a high note despite the gauntlet that lays ahead. UCLA has the talent to make some noise down the stretch, but whether or not they can put it all together in time for Selection Sunday remains to be seen.

