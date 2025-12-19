UCLA Trending For Elite 2027 Cornerback

It can't be overstated how important the 2027 recruiting cycle will be for UCLA and new head coach Bob Chesney once he arrives on campus in Westwood. Bringing in a strong first recruiting class will help Chesney lay the foundation for what he wants to accomplish at UCLA, and the good news is that several talented 2027 prospects have already expressed interest in the Bruins.

One of those prospects is a four-star cornerback who recently named UCLA as one of the schools that are standing out so far in his recruitment.

UCLA Standing Out in Four-Star 2027 CB's Recruitment

One of the top 2027 prospects the previous UCLA staff had been targeting is Evan Mack, a four-star cornerback from Crean Lutheran High School in Long Beach, California. While it remains to be seen whether the new Bruins' staff will pursue Mack, the young cornerback still appears to be interested in UCLA.

Mack is a highly touted 2027 recruit with offers from several Power Four programs. Rivals' industry rankings list him as the No. 270 overall player in the country, the No. 29 cornerback, and the No. 23 prospect from California.

While he's received interest from over 15 programs, he recently told Rivals' Greg Biggins that five schools are standing out so far: UCLA, Arizona, Arizona State, USC, and Washington.

“I would say the schools showing the most interest are Arizona, Washington, ASU, USC and UCLA," Mack told Biggins. "All of those schools made me feel like a priority the moment I stepped on campus and it felt like every coach on staff, even the offensive coaches let me know that I was a priority.”

Mack took a gameday visit with the Bruins during the 2025 season and plans to take an official visit to UCLA, along with other programs, this spring before making a decision.

“I want to get back to Arkansas, ASU, Washington, Arizona, USC, and UCLA,” Mack told Biggins. “I also want to see Miami and also take an official visit there as well."

In terms of when he'll make a decision, Mack told Biggins he wants to commit to a program by the end of the spring. He also noted that he won't rush the process and will ensure he picks the school that is best for him.

“The best case scenario for me, I would like to commit by the end of spring,” Mack said. “I’m not going to rush it though. I want to take my time, weigh all my options and then make the best decision for myself.”

While the Bruins will face competition from several other programs to land Mack, if Chesney and his staff can get the four-star on campus for an official visit this spring, UCLA should have a strong chance to secure a commitment from one of the top cornerbacks in the 2027 class.

